The Real Reason New Year's Dieters Become January Diet Dropouts

Weight loss resolutions are among the most popular New Year's resolutions people make.

But studies show that New Year's weight loss resolutions have an extremely high failure rate.

Most New Year's dieters end up abandoning their diets long before reaching their weight loss goals.

Diet dealbreakers are usually the reason why.

What Are Diet Dealbreakers?

Ruth Houston, author of the upcoming book Eat Smart and Lose Weight, defines diet dealbreakers as features or requirements of a diet that make it difficult to maintain.

Houston says, I call them 'diet dealbreakers' because they can cause a dieter to give up in frustration before they even come close to reaching their weight loss goals. They are obstacles that keep a dieter from adhering to their diet plan."

According to Houston, dealbreakers are usually an indication that the diet the person chose was not a good fit.

Yet, New Year's dieters rarely consider diet dealbreakers before they commit.

Diet Dealbreakers Can Vary

Diet dealbreakers can vary, not only from person to person, but from diet to diet, as well.

What one person considers a mild annoyance, might be a major dealbreaker for someone else.

For example:

Only being allowed to eat at certain times of the day could be a dealbreaker if the times are inconvenient.

A lengthy list of forbidden foods could be a dealbreaker if too many of one's favorite foods are on the list.

The more dealbreakers a diet has, the less likely the dieter is to stick with it until they get results.

So by attempting to follow a diet with dealbreakers, New Year's dieters set themselves up to fail.

Use the FREE Diet Dealbreakers List

Before embarking on a new diet, it's important to take a close look at what it involves. There are at least 20 common diet dealbreakers that can turn a weight loss journey into an exercise in futility.

Fortunately, Houston has created a free resource -the Diet Dealbreakers List - to help dieters identify and eliminate a diet that's not a good fit.

Houston explains, "I compiled the Diet Dealbreakers List because it's better for dieters to find out about dealbreakers upfront, rather than two weeks down the line when they're frustrated and ready to quit. That way they can avoid wasting time with a diet that's unlikely to succeed."

The Diet Dealbreakers List is free, easy to use, and can spare dieters the disappointment of having to abandon a diet that was destined to fail from the start.