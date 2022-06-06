The Premier League Is Coming to The Metaverse!

In a tweet today, NFT trademark attorney Michael Kondoudis revealed that the English Premier League has filed two new trademark applications to register:

(1) Its name and "lion head" logo

(2) Its " a loving cup trophy" logo

The applications were submitted to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on June 1, 2022, and signal plans by the football league to expand into:

• NFTs, cryptocurrencies, digital tokens, digital collectibles, digital trading cards, and digital art

• Digital asset trading and exchange services

• Financial and cryptocurrency services

• Virtual footwear, clothing, headwear, sportswear

"The Premier League is regularly watched by more than a billion people, so the value attached to the brand is substantial," Mr. Kondoudis said. "These filings represent a logical step to protect the brand in today's economy, which includes virtual and crypto elements, and tomorrow's virtual economy in the metaverse."

FIFA filed similar trademark applications earlier this year.

"We expect the number of trademark filings from the professional sports sector for crypto and virtual products and services to increase in the next 12 months as brands come to appreciate the need for protection in the Metaverse," Mr. Kondoudis concluded.

Michael Kondoudis is a Washington DC-based trademark lawyer who tracks Metaverse and NFT trademark filings at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Mr. Kondoudis does not represent The Premier League.

Links to the applications at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office