The Power of Podcasts with Author Kitty Felde

Are you an author who has dreamed of creating your own podcast? On Saturday, September 13th, from 10 AM to Noon Pacific, the Writers and Publishers Network (WPN) will present "The Power of Podcasts" with guest, author/producer Kitty Felde. The host of WPN's Westside Satellite, Robin Quinn, will interview Felde about her podcasts and the basics of producing your own.

"Kitty produces both informative and dramatic podcasts, so we'll be able to chat about both types," points out Robin, who is a long-time LA book coach and editor. "So whether you're an author of nonfiction or fiction, you'll benefit from joining us."

To RSVP and for more info, go to the WPN website: https://writersandpublishersnetwork.com/

Kitty's "Book Club for Kids" was selected as one of the Ten Best Podcasts for Kids in the world by The Times of London. Her episodic drama The Fina Mendoza Mysteries is based on her book series for middle grade readers. This month she's adding another narrative series, the audio road trip, Honeymoon Road: Pete & Me and our Model T.

Halfway through the interview and at the end, Kitty and Robin will address attendees' questions. People on the Zoom will also have the opportunity to brainstorm their ideas for a podcast through a prompt provided as a wrap-up to the morning's session. A selection of attendees who volunteer will share the result.

If you've been daydreaming about creating a podcast, this program will be a great jumpstart to turning those dreams into a reality.

Kitty Felde is public radio legend, having covered everything from war crimes trials to Congress. She's now the award-winning producer / host of the Book Club for Kids podcast and The Fina Mendoza Mysteries podcast. Both were chosen as top podcasts for homeschoolers. She is also the author of the Fina Mendoza series of mystery novels set on Capitol Hill, designed to introduce civics to kids. In addition, she is CEO of Chesapeake Press, publisher of civics-related fiction and nonfiction for children.

Robin Quinn, Host of the WPN Westside Satellite, has developed and moderated author/publishing interviews and panels for decades. She is an award-winning LA book coach, editor, ghostwriter and copywriter. Robin's editorial projects include the recently released guide, Beat Unwanted Weight Gain, by John M. Poothullil, MD; the self-help health book, Enlivening Consciousness: Deepen Your Journey through Vision, Movement, Nutrition, Nature, and Spirit, by Elisa Beth Harahsky-Beck, OD; and the award-winning Legends of the Grail series by Ayn Cates Sullivan, PhD.

Whether you're podcast-curious or podcast-clueless, this is your chance to learn what it's all about.