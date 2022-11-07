Speaker
The Power of Journaling
Dr. Patricia A. Farrell
Tenafly, NJ
Monday, November 7, 2022


Dr. Patricia A. Farrell
 

"Journaling is one of the easiest and best ways to write down your thoughts and clear your mind. They provide a unique opportunity to review how you feel, what you want for yourself, and where you want to go," according to well-known clinical psychologist Dr. Patricia A. Farrell. "It is even a useful form of self-therapy and advised by many therapists."

Journals are the perfect gift for any occasion or no occasion at all. It is the gift that can open doors, help to tell family histories, create career paths, or inspire writing. With that thought in mind, Dr. Farrell has produced a series of blank journals with beautiful photo-illustrated covers that are available on Amazon. Open future opportunities that await someone by giving them a gift of one of these inspirational books. You can find them at: https://www.amazon.com/~/e/B09MFWMJSC

 

Website: www.drfarrell.net

Author's page: http://amzn.to/2rVYB0J

Medium page: https://medium.com/@drpatfarrell

Twitter: @drpatfarrell

Attribution of this material is appreciated.
Dr. Patricia A. Farrell, Ph.D.
