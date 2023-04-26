Speaker
The Power of Asking for Help | Trauma Healing With Nancy Boyd
Nancy Boyd -- Bright Wings Inc.
Eugene, OR
Wednesday, April 26, 2023

 





In this video, we explore the powerful quote, "Ask for help as a first step to heal" and why seeking support is essential in the recovery process.

In our longer videos we'll share inspiring stories of individuals who have mustered the courage to reach out for help, and provide practical tips and resources for those looking to take that first step.

Remember, asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness, and is an important step in your journey towards healing and wholeness  BOOK A CALL NOW

Bright Wings, Inc. is an empowerment resource company located in Eugene, OR..   For more information about products and services, click here.
