The Pioneer of Gluten Free Cooking is Inducted into the Colorado Author’s Hall of Fame.

Denver, CO, July 27, 2021 – Author Carol Fenster, a pioneer in celiac awareness and gluten free cooking, is being inducted into the Colorado Author's Hall of Fame on September 18, 2021.

Back in 1988, after years of bad sinus problems, Fenster was told by her doctor to stop eating wheat. She reveals, "I realized everything that I ate had gluten, including my staples of pasta and bread. Back then, the notion that food could make you sick was not very well accepted. I was raised on a wheat farm. For me, wheat was an essential thing and a good thing. I felt that there was something wrong. How could I avoid a food that was an important part of my life? I was expecting a call from the doctor saying that he made a mistake. Of course, that call didn't come."

Fenster always enjoyed cooking, and as she had to completely change her diet to live, she began making recipes.

"I realized there might be more people that need this information. And indeed, there were." Back in the 1980's and 90's, gluten intolerance wasn't widely talked about or diagnosed. The outcome: her first book, Wheat-Free Recipes and Menus was publishing in 1995.

"I thought it would help a few people. Back then we had no idea what the gluten free market really was. Our biggest dreams were achieved when we realized how many people needed to eat gluten free. I now work with doctors and nurses and celiac centers around the world. We all work toward greater recognition of how many people need this diet."

Today, access to gluten free products in stores is easy to find, but that wasn't always the case. It's because of advocates like Carol Fenster that awareness of celiac disease, and gluten intolerance was brought to the public eye. "Now we can go into a restaurant and order a gluten free dish and be pretty confident that it will come out gluten free. 30 something years ago, that was almost impossible."

Her efforts to bring gluten-free cooking information to the millions who need it led to her induction into the invitation-only Les Dames d' Escoffier International. She taught gluten-free cooking classes at the famed Rancho La Puerta Spa and Resort in Mexico. She developed gluten-free products for industry leader Bob's Red Mill, trained Disney parks and resorts chefs, and appears on PBS, the Health Network as well as many radio, newspaper, and websites.

"I feel very honored to be among this highly select group of people," Fenster said when finding out she was inducted to the Hall of Fame. "It's an affirmation for all of the work I've put in for gluten free people."

