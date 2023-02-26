The Over-65 Patient and Anxiety IS an Issue

The medical profession has been shown to have many biases and one of them is ageism in treating persons over 65. Now anxiety is the issue and it seems no one is addressing it.

These days, when someone goes for a medical check-up, they are asked a series of questions regarding how they've been feeling over the past few weeks. Unknown to the patient, they are having a depression scale administered for which the healthcare provider will be paid $25 by Medicare. No such evaluation is made for anxiety and yet we know that anxiety is a major issue that can increase with age.

Little research, even by major organizations like WHO, the Anxiety & Depression Association of America and not even the NIMH have addressed their lack of data on the over-65 patient and their levels of anxiety. If anxiety isn't addressed, it can lead to major health issues, exacerbate existing health issues and even precipitate suicide, yet it is not being addressed.

How many people know that the Social Security Disability unwritten regulations view anyone over 50 as "unemployable" in their decisions on benefits? We do know there is age discrimination and if you're over 65, how much more difficult would it be to get a job? Why wouldn't these individuals be anxious? If you were in declining health, had bills to pay with little recourse for payment, and, perhaps, had lost a spouse or lived alone, would you become anxious? The question, of course, is rhetoric.

Shortly, a report will be issued by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force regarding anxiety and the need for screening. A bell has finally been rung for these patients and we have to hope they will receive the services they deserve.