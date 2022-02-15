The New York Stock Exchange is coming to the Metaverse. In a tweet earlier today, trademark attorney Michael Kondoudis revealed that the New York Stock Exchange has filed a new application to trademark NYSE for a variety of crypto and financial goods and services, including:

Downloadable virtual goods, namely, non-fungible tokens; blockchain-based non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and NFT collectible series; digital media, namely, digital collectibles, digital tokens, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), cryptocurrencies, and digital art …

Provision of an online marketplace for buyers, sellers, and traders of downloadable digital goods authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs) …

Financial exchange of virtual currency in the field of digital currency, virtual currency, cryptocurrency, digital tokens, crypto tokens, utility tokens, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) … cryptocurrency trading services …

"This filing is the latest confirmation that the Metaverse is real and businesses need to plan accordingly. Businesses no longer need to wonder if it is going to happen. It is just a matter of when," says Mr. Kondoudis.

"The NYSE is clearing taking a proactive, forward-thinking approach to ensure that it is the leading financial exchange in the Metaverse," he added.