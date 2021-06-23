The Need For Digital Distance Education During And After The Pandemic

Introduction

Digital education has been shown to be a necessity due to the COVID 19 pandemic and in view of the existing technological advances. We had other pandemics but our time is unique. Numerous platforms, interfaces and digital media are available to take education anywhere on the planet without us having to be stuck in a classroom.

Education in the Black Death Period

Digital Education has become a great need for the pandemic times in which we live. In the past we have had pandemics like the case of the Black Death. Even mail deliveries were hampered at that time. The Black Death is estimated to have killed between 30% and 60% of Europe's population. It took place between 1347 and 1351.

The result was catastrophic, as the disease affected virtually the entire continent and resulted in the death of millions of people. More traditional estimates say that around 1/3 of the European population died as a result of the Black Death crisis, but some statistics suggest that the death toll may have exceeded half of the European population.

In this period, education has roots in monasteries and churches in a general way. There was no press that was only created by Gutemberg in the 15th century. But there was the exchange of information by letters that had been common in Christianity since the first century. We could call the exchange of letters as the prehistory of distance education. Resources for education at that time were greatly limited compared to what we have today. Looking from this perspective, we are advancing in world education.

Education during the COVID Pandemic 19

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the UN agency responsible for monitoring and supporting education, communication and culture in the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has already impacted more studies. 1.5 billion students in 188 countries – representing around 91% of the total number of students on the planet.

In the midst of this frightening and troubled panorama, not only in terms of health but also in terms of learning for children and young people, the impacts on education are many. While some open up some problems in the area of Education, others can be opportunities for growth and evolution, it is enough that we know how to work in a coordinated, collaborative and innovative way.

Educational Institutions were forced to change their modalities so that they could offer education using resources offered by current technology in order to cause the least possible damage to education.

The birth of Distance Education and digital education

Education was advancing giving birth to the Distance modality. In the distance modality its repercussion starts with the courses known as postal box. With the birth of radio, distance education was using this electronic medium for later courses broadcast on television. With the birth of the computer, we began to envision digital education.

As a result, we now have numerous interfaces and many of them are free for schools, colleges, universities and even companies to use. This technology reduces costs, optimizes time and can be very enjoyable and fun.

Technology evolved very quickly but everyone had time to apply and master the technology. Those who have not adapted to current technology will be doomed to be left out in many areas of the job market and have trouble adapting to this new world.

We are experiencing a time when many professions and companies ceased to exist. An example of this are video stores in many parts of the world.

The fact is that everyone had an average of 20 years to start adapting to this new world. And now is the time to chase lost time. Even universities that are generally under the same standard as 16th century universities will have to broaden their vision for these facts or they will be left behind in an era where we are struggling for survival. Companies and schools will have to hire people with expertise in digital platforms. Current employees must qualify to hold their positions.

Overcoming prejudice against Distance Education and Digital Education

During the pandemic period, much of the prejudice that existed against distance education had to diminish as the distance modality was put to the test during the pandemic period. Those who had never experienced distance education are experiencing it through interfaces and digital media. These are recognizing its importance. Universities such as Harvard, EBWU, Oxford, MIT have been using the distance modality using the available resources of digital education.

Digital education has proven that many areas of human knowledge can be taught through its interfaces without the need for the presence of the student in the classroom with the teacher.

That's because all human beings learn through their senses. Most senses are sharpened in an online class or even through digital platforms. Digital education today is a necessity and there is no more room for silly prejudices, after all today we are fighting for survival. Interfaces and platforms can no longer be seen as a luxury item for schools, colleges, universities and companies. They have become essential in current times. There is no way to teach without digital media.

Dr. Ítalu Colares

Theologian, Degree in Philosophy, Psychoanalyst, Psychopedagogist, Writer and Post Doctorate in E-Learning