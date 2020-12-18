The National Trial Lawyers Announces R. Brent Wisner as President of Its Top 25 Products Liability Trial Lawyers for 2021

The National Trial Lawyers: Top 25 Products Liability Trial Lawyers Association is pleased to announce that it has selected R. Brent Wisner of Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman PC in Los Angeles as President and for inclusion into its Top 25 Products Liability Trial Lawyers Association, an honor given only to a select group of lawyers for their achievements in the field. With his selection, Mr. Wisner has proven that he exemplifies superior qualifications, leadership skills, and trial results as a trial lawyer.

The selection process for this elite honor is based on a multi-phase process which includes peer nominations combined with third party research. As the National Trial Lawyers: Top 25 Products Liability Trial Lawyers Association is an essential source of networking and information for Products Liability attorneys throughout the nation, the result of the selection process is a credible and comprehensive list of the most outstanding Products Liability attorney's chosen to represent their state or region.

Mr. Wisner has handled thousands of product liability personal injury and wrongful death cases in mass tort litigation against various pharmaceutical drug and consumer product manufacturers. He rose to national prominence for his role in the Monsanto Roundup cancer litigation product liability cases involving individuals who alleged their cancer was caused by exposure to Monsanto's weed killer. Between 2018 and 2019, Mr. Wisner served on the trial teams for all three of the first cases that went before juries. These cases resulted in jury verdicts worth a combined $2.424 billion for the plaintiffs. In two of these cases, Mr. Wisner served as co-lead trial counsel and delivered the opening and closing statements.

In addition to his success at trial, Mr. Wisner was also an integral part of the settlement negotiations with Bayer. On June 24, 2020, Bayer AG announced settlement agreements resolving more than 100,000 Roundup cancer claims for roughly $11 billion.

In recognition of his work in the Roundup product liability litigation, Mr. Wisner received the following honors and recognition:

The Best Lawyers in America® 2021

Product Liability Practice Group of the Year 2020, Law360

MVP of the Year 2020, Product Liability, Law360

Verdicts Hall of Fame, National Law Journal

Top 100 Lawyers in California 2020, Daily Journal

Top Plaintiffs Lawyers in California, 2020, Daily Journal

2019 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyer of the Year, National Trial Lawyers and ALM

Winning Litigators Titans of Industry, 2019, National Law Journal

Top 100 Verdicts 2019, ALM, National Law Journal, Verdict Search (Pilliod et al. v. Monsanto Co.)

Top 40 Under 40 Attorneys in California 2019, Daily Journal (Lifetime Award)

Number 1 Verdict in California in 2019, Topverdict.com (Pilliod et al. v. Monsanto Co.)

Top 10 Verdicts in the United States in 2019, Topverdict.com (Pilliod et al. v. Monsanto Co.)

Daily Journal Top Verdicts 2019

2020 Elite Trial Lawyers Mass Tort Law Firm of the Year Finalist, The National Law Journal and The Trial Lawyer Magazine

2019 Trial Lawyer of the Year Finalist, Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles

2019 Elite Trial Lawyers Mass Tort Trial Team of the Year, The National Law Journal and The Trial Lawyer Magazine

America's 50 Most Influential Trial Lawyers 2019 – Trial Lawyer Magazine and The National Law Journal

Top Plaintiffs Lawyers in California 2019, Daily Journal

Trial Team of the Year 2019, The National Trial Lawyers Top 100

The Round Table: America's Most Influential Trial Lawyers 2018, National Trial Lawyers

Top 100 Lawyers in California 2018, Daily Journal

Daily Journal Top Verdicts, 2018

Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyer, 2019, 2020

Number 1 Product Liability Verdict in California in 2018, Topverdict.com (Johnson v. Monsanto Co.)

Top 10 Personal Injury Verdicts in the U.S. in 2018, Topverdict.com (Johnson v. Monsanto Co.)

Top 100 Verdicts 2018, ALM, National Law Journal, Verdict Search (Johnson v. Monsanto Co.)

CVN's Top 10 Most Impressive Plaintiff Verdicts of 2018

