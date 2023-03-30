Thursday, March 30, 2023

Is there any "Money Mentor" business or stores? i

As an AI language model, I cannot provide real-time information on the existence of specific businesses or stores. However, as of my last knowledge update in September 2021, there was no widely recognized business or store called "Money Mentor." Please note that new businesses may have been established since then, and it's always a good idea to conduct a web search or check local listings to find the most up-to-date information on businesses in your area.

Are there companies with phrase "money mentor"i in their name

As of my last knowledge update in September 2021, there were a few businesses and services using the phrase "Money Mentor" in their name or as part of their branding. Some examples include:

Money Mentor Group: A financial coaching and personal finance education company.

My Money Mentor: A personal finance blog and resource site.

Please note that since then, new businesses may have been established using "Money Mentor" in their name, and some of the mentioned businesses might have changed or ceased operations. It's always a good idea to conduct a web search or check local listings to find the most up-to-date information on businesses in your area.

Are there more?



As an AI language model, I can't provide real-time information on specific businesses, but here are a few more examples of companies or services that used the phrase "Money Mentor" in their name or branding as of my last knowledge update in September 2021:

Money Mentors (Canada): A not-for-profit credit counseling and financial education organization based in Alberta, Canada.

The Money Mentors Club: A financial education and coaching service that offers advice on personal finance, investing, and wealth-building.





Please keep in mind that new businesses may have been established since then, and some of the mentioned businesses might have changed or ceased operations. To find the most up-to-date information on businesses in your area, conduct a web search or check local listings.

Are there more that use the phrease "money Mentot"



As of my last knowledge update in September 2021, here are a few more examples of businesses, services, or websites that used the phrase "Money Mentor" in their name or branding:

The Money Mentor Way: A personal finance blog that provides tips on saving, investing, and managing money.

Money Mentor$ Academy: An online platform offering financial education courses and resources for adults and children.





Please keep in mind that the information might not be up-to-date, as new businesses may have been established, and some of the mentioned businesses might have changed or ceased operations. To find the most current information on businesses in your area or online, it's recommended to conduct a web search or check local listings.