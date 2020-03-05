The Ice Man Meets The Doyenne of Death at Frozen Dead Guy Days

The Ice Man cometh to meet the Doyenne of Death at the annual Frozen Dead Guy Days Festival on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. in the Caribou Shopping Center in Nederland, Colorado.

Gail Rubin, The Doyenne of Death®, has presented The Newly-Dead Game® at the festival since 2011. She also presents the award-winning documentary, "Grandpa's in the TUFF Shed," which tells the wild and wacky story of how the Frozen Dead Guy came to be there in Nederland.

The Frozen Dead Guy, Bredo Morstoel, is kept deeply chilled by 1,000 pounds of dry ice, replenished every two weeks. His body is kept inside a metal coffin, inside a box surrounded by dry ice, inside a TUFF Shed®. The original Ice Man for many years was Bo Schaffer. Now, Brad Wickham holds that honor.

Brad Wickham will join Gail Rubin at the 4:00 p.m. showing of "Grandpa's in the TUFF Shed" for a Q&A with the audience. They'll talk about what it's like to keep the Frozen Dead Guy supplied with dry ice, and how he came to have this most unusual job. The event takes place in the Caribou Shopping Center, 20 Lakeview Drive. Look for the bright red EVENT banners!

News media are welcome to cover this event. Contact Gail Rubin on her cell phone to make arrangements: 505-363-7514. Here's a preview video about her activities at the festival:

About Frozen Dead Guy Days

The Frozen Dead Guy Days festival annually draws 20,000 to 25,000 people to the tiny mountain town of Nederland. Events include a parade of hearses, costumed team coffin racing over a snowy obstacle course, costumed polar plunging, frozen turkey bowling and salmon tossing, lots of music, and much more! Learn about all the details at www.FrozenDeadGuyDays.org.

Showings of "Grandpa's in the TUFF Shed" and The Newly-Dead Game are sponsored by AquamationInfo.com, providing the latest information about the alkaline hydrolysis method of body disposition, available in Colorado. You can learn more about this approach in this video: https://youtu.be/PUjBGuHvXDU