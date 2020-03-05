Speaker
The Ice Man Meets The Doyenne of Death at Frozen Dead Guy Days
The Ice Man cometh to meet the Doyenne of Death at the annual Frozen Dead Guy Days Festival on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. in the Caribou Shopping Center in Nederland, Colorado.

Gail Rubin, The Doyenne of Death®, has presented The Newly-Dead Game® at the festival since 2011. She also presents the award-winning documentary, "Grandpa's in the TUFF Shed," which tells the wild and wacky story of how the Frozen Dead Guy came to be there in Nederland.

The Frozen Dead Guy, Bredo Morstoel, is kept deeply chilled by 1,000 pounds of dry ice, replenished every two weeks. His body is kept inside a metal coffin, inside a box surrounded by dry ice, inside a TUFF Shed®. The original Ice Man for many years was Bo Schaffer. Now, Brad Wickham holds that honor.

Brad Wickham will join Gail Rubin at the 4:00 p.m. showing of "Grandpa's in the TUFF Shed" for a Q&A with the audience. They'll talk about what it's like to keep the Frozen Dead Guy supplied with dry ice, and how he came to have this most unusual job. The event takes place in the Caribou Shopping Center, 20 Lakeview Drive. Look for the bright red EVENT banners!

News media are welcome to cover this event. Contact Gail Rubin on her cell phone to make arrangements: 505-363-7514. Here's a preview video about her activities at the festival:

https://youtu.be/QnwD_HfzyCg

About Frozen Dead Guy Days

The Frozen Dead Guy Days festival annually draws 20,000 to 25,000 people to the tiny mountain town of Nederland. Events include a parade of hearses, costumed team coffin racing over a snowy obstacle course, costumed polar plunging, frozen turkey bowling and salmon tossing, lots of music, and much more! Learn about all the details at www.FrozenDeadGuyDays.org.

Showings of "Grandpa's in the TUFF Shed" and The Newly-Dead Game are sponsored by AquamationInfo.com, providing the latest information about the alkaline hydrolysis method of body disposition, available in Colorado. You can learn more about this approach in this video: https://youtu.be/PUjBGuHvXDU

AquamationInfo.com

Gail Rubin, CT, is author and host of the award-winning book and television series, A Good Goodbye: Funeral Planning for Those Who Don’t Plan to Die, Hail and Farewell: Cremation Ceremonies, Templates and Tips, and KICKING THE BUCKET LIST: 100 Downsizing and Organizing Things to Do Before You Die.

Rubin is a Certified Thanatologist (that's a death educator) and a popular speaker who uses humor and films to get the end-of-life and funeral planning conversation started. She "knocked 'em dead" with her TEDx talk, A Good Goodbye. She provides continuing education credit classes for attorneys, doctors, nurses, social workers, hospice workers, financial planners, funeral directors and other professionals. She's a Certified Funeral Celebrant and funeral planning consultant who has been interviewed in national and local print, broadcast and online media.

Known as The Doyenne of Death®, she is the event coordinator of the Before I Die NM Festival. She also hosts A Good Goodbye Internet radio show and produces Mortality Minute radio and online video spots. Her YouTube Channel features more than 450 videos!

Rubin is a member of the Association for Death Education and Counseling, the International Cemetery, Cremation and Funeral Association, Toastmasters International and the National Speakers Association New Mexico Chapter. Her speaking profile is available at eSpeakers.com.

Gail Rubin has been interviewed about funeral planning issues in national and local broadcast, print and online media. Outlets include The Huffington Post, Money Magazine, Kiplinger, CBS Radio News, WGN-TV,  and local affiliates for NPR, PBS, FOX, ABC-TV, CBS-TV and NBC-TV. Albuquerque Business First named her as one of their 2019 Women of Influence.

Sign up for a free planning form and occasional informative newsletter at her website, AGoodGoodbye.com.
 
