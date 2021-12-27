The Hidden Benefits of Charity for the Giver

Charity is one of the foundation beliefs of religions worldwide but how many realize that these altruistic actions give to the giver? The research is in and those who involve themselves in charitable giving of any type have a major positive return in terms of health benefits.

We know that smiling can improve our mood by the simple fact that facial muscles have an effect on our brain, our mood-related hormones and that is well established. The mere fact of making it a habit to smile more can seem a bit disingenuous, but if you see it as exercising power over your mood, it's all the better.

Giving of your money or your time has a positive effect on your health. What are the physical benefits, specifically? Studies have found a lowering of blood pressure and stress levels, longer life and an enhanced sense of self-esteem and well-being. Three weeks of charitable spending was enough to lower blood pressure in older adults. Is it more important to give money or is volunteering just as good for us?

Researchers have also found that inflammation, the bane of maintaining our physical health and responsible for stress-related illness, was reduced in those who engaged in acts of kindness. An increase in life satisfaction has also been reported as a result of volunteering.

Could volunteering fail to provide a measurable benefit in volunteers? The results would seem to indicate that if there were a gain for the volunteer, it decreases the benefit. Doing something to help others and not receiving a reward, as a result, is more beneficial.

But there is evidence that points toward volunteers receiving a benefit while also helping others. This would be in the area of working for something where you have an interest in a cause, be it in the environment, climate change, world hunger or social welfare programs. In each case, it's a win-win all around.

When considering volunteering, we know that the simple fact of being part of a social group with an altruistic aim to benefits others also has a rebound effect; the volunteers experience a higher degree of happiness. The effects are so significant that a research facility has been set up to do further research.

The facility's goals are simply stated, "In the Helping and Happiness Lab, we are interested in the study of what makes people happy, the emotional consequences of kind or generous behavior, and the well-being outcomes of specific spending choices."

Our evolutionary need to belong to a group may be what prompts us to do works of charity or give to organizations that provide help to others. In being a part of these activities, we may receive a sense of safety, satisfaction, and hope for the future. If we needed help, would someone be there for us?

Persons deemed "the unhappy" have realized an emotional benefit, too, from volunteering a bit of their time. It is a personal means of striving to capture what should naturally be ours; happiness and meaning.

Volunteering opportunities exist on the internet, too, where archeological digs, as well as looting of sites, are there for your joining them. From afar, you can help science and organizations scour the globe for those who would deprive us of the wonders found near and far. An extensive listing is available.

Charity takes many forms. Decide which ones are right for you and let your mind open to the wonders and your body and mind receive the benefits.

If ever there were a worthy New Year's resolution this is it. Go to it.