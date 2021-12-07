The HELL YEAH Heard 'Round the Globe

Tuesday, December 7, 2021

To: Press, Media

From: Trudy Krisher, The Social Justice Press

Re: New Novel about the Women's March on Washington 5th anniversary - January 21, 2022

Did you know that the 5th anniversary of The Women's March on Washington is coming up on January 21, 2022?

The first thing you should know is that the author, Trudy Krisher, was there! Like 800,000 other women, the march transformed her. After January 21, 2017, other women ran for office, launched non-profits, and raised their voices like never before. She decided to write a novel. After all, her motto is #shepersisted.

Your audiences understand the importance of #shepersisted as well, sothey'll understand the appeal of ON THE MARCH: A NOVEL OF THE WOMEN'S MARCH ON WASHINGTON.

Timed for release in celebration of the 5th Anniversary of the 2017 Women's March on Washington on January 21, 2022 and Women's History Month following in March, the novel will appeal to women of different ages, races, and cultural circumstances. It is available as an ebook https://azn.to/300dfxh) and paperback https://amzn.to/3CyOUZe).

Here's the plot: The lives of three women collide when they travel together to the National Women's March on Washington in January 2017. Henrietta Oldham is an elderly woman who runs a failing antique store; Birdie Jackson is a shy African-American teenager who is marching at the insistence of her feminist aunt; Emily Messer is a recent college graduate who needs more in her life than her job as a barista.

Although Henrietta, Birdie, and Emily appear to have little in common as they begin their ride from Kansas to Washington, D.C., they find common bonds in shared experiences of sexual harassment, pay inequity, self-sabotage, and even bra-stuffing. As the women begin to know and trust each other, they each start to discover their voice and cultivate the courage to share their secrets. Inspiring and appealing to women of all ages, On the March is a warm, and often funny, novel of the zeitgeist and the renewed feminist spirit of our times.

Trudy Krisher is an award-winning author of a number of historical novels, all of which have social justice themes (SPITE FENCES, KINSHIP, UNCOMMON FAITH, FALLOUT). ON THE MARCH is squarely in that tradition. You can read more about her at her website: www.trudykrisher.com. A review appars at the end of this email.

Thank you so much for your interest in ON THE MARCH.

Best Regards,

Trudy Krisher

Review:

Rating: 5 out of 5 stars

Full Text:



"And then the most astonishing thing happened: The crowd began to roar. The roaring came in a rolling wave, gathering at the far edges of the crowd and then sweeping to the front. It was a tsunami gathering force deep in the ocean of history and then plunging across the world, its beaches, its cities, its farmlands, its mountains, sweeping the entire globe. Henrietta was awestruck. It felt like church. Like something sacred, transcendent, holy. Her decades of silence had been given a voice."



Trudy Krisher's ON THE MARCH follows three women as they make the long cross-country trip to Washington DC to participate in the Women's March. This contemporary novel remembers this powerful protest in which people marched across the world to call for gender equality and to challenge Trump's misogyny, with 800,000 marching in DC. I really enjoyed this novel; its characters shone throughout. Their growth and bonds with one another made something as mundane as a lengthy bus journey really special. It captured the importance of this protest, and the continued importance of the messages at the heart of it. Despite its being a fictionalised retelling, ON THE MARCH highlighted intersectional experiences, and drew attention to the many issues at the heart of the demonstration. As the protagonist Emily remembers, "Equality is a Team Sport."

-Caitlin Davies, Baratheon books