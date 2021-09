From: Eugenia Foxworth, Realtor, Foxworth Realty New York , NY Wednesday, September 29, 2021

The Foxworth Theory welcomes Dr. Hassan A. Tettah to the show to talk about the world of medicine and how we all have been dealing with COVID-19. For the last year and a half the world has succumbed to this pandemic like never before with family and friends passing away like nothing we have heard of in years. Dr. Hassan A. Teetah walks us through the lives of doctors and nurses who have been the front runners of saving lives while risking their own. Facebook: www.facebook.com/thefoxworththeory Website: www.thefoxworththeory.com Contact: pr@thefoxworththeory.com