“The Enchanting” Nov. 30th in Washington

Thursday, November 24, 2022

November 30, 2022, Washington, DC :

Washington Magic is partnering with the Omicron Eta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha for an "Enchanted" fundraising event. Proceeds from this magical evening will support scholarships and other unique educational opportunities for DC Public School Students.

This show includes gourmet hors d'oeuvres, snacks, and cocktails and is held at the elegant Arts Club of Washington, inside the historic, 220-year old Monroe House just blocks from the White House.

Alpha Phi Alpha develops leaders, promotes brotherhood and academic excellence, while providing service and advocacy for their community.

Washington Magic is one of the nation's most prestigious magic and mind-reading shows -- headed for its 21st-straight sold-out magic performance.

Information and last-minute tickets can be found at: www.washingtonmagic.com for this special fundraising show.

Customer Service:

1-888-882-8499

E: Dannelle@WashingtonMagic.com