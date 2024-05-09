The Doyenne of Death Podcast on Ernest Becker

The Doyenne of Death Podcast Returns!

After a hiatus of a year, The Doyenne of Death Podcast is back in production. In the kickoff episode, host Gail Rubin talks with speaker and author Greg Bennick about the pioneering work of Ernest Becker, author of the Pulitzer Prize winning book, The Denial of Death.

In part one of this conversation, Gail and Greg discuss how he learned about Becker's mind-blowing theories about human cognition of our own mortality. In the first part of the three-part interview, they discuss our death denying tendencies, making meaning, and humans' attempts to achieve immortality through various means.

In the second episode of The Doyenne of Death® Podcast, Gail and Greg continue the conversation. In part two of this conversation, Gail and Greg discuss self esteem, Becker's work related to the Terror Management Theory, the "Pearls Before Swine" cartoons of Stephan Pastis, and how we all strive for meaning in our lives. (You can catch what you missed in Part One here.)

The "Pearls Before Swine" cartoon strip by Stephan Pastis often pokes fun at death, self esteem, and funeral planning. During this podcast, Gail and Greg discuss a March 17, 2024 strip that talks about the goal of every being on earth: "… To leave their mark… to be significant… and in doing so, gain some measure of immortality." Greg noted that we as humans are striving for a permanent presence even though we are temporary creatures.

Greg Bennick has been a thought provoker, public presenter, comedic juggler and punk rock vocalist (yes you read that correctly), a TEDx Speaker, a humanitarian and philanthropist, and an influencer devoted to transforming the world by inspiring personal and social change.

He is writing the first ever biography of philosopher, cultural anthropologist, and Pulitzer Prize winner Ernest Becker, who dedicated his life to understanding the complexities of self esteem and how it relates to our psychological well-being. Greg has been studying Becker's work for twenty-five years and is a recognized expert on his writing. The insights Greg has drawn from Becker's work offer hope for our increasingly turbulent world.

He is the author of the forthcoming book, Reclaim the Moment: 7 Strategies to Build a Better Now. It provides strategies for juggling a world of distractions to prioritize focus, improve self-esteem, and increase performance. To be released August 2024 by Wiley, it's available for pre-order NOW: tinyurl.com/buildabetternow Learn more at www.GregBennick.com.

You can listen and download the podcast at RedCircle.com. Or watch and listen to the conversation on YouTube: Part One and Part Two. Part Three will be posted on May 16.