Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > The Doyenne of Death® Podcast Explores Mortality Issues and Funeral Traditions
Text Graphics
The Doyenne of Death® Podcast Explores Mortality Issues and Funeral Traditions
From:
Gail Rubin, The Doyenne of Death, Funeral Expert Gail Rubin, The Doyenne of Death, Funeral Expert
Albuquerque, NM
Thursday, July 14, 2022


Gail Rubin, CT, The Doyenne of Death® podcast
 

How can we start planning for our 100% mortality rate? Death educator Gail Rubin, Certified Thanatologist, starts those conversations with a weekly podcast titled The Doyenne of Death®. The series tackles end-of-life issues with a light touch on a dark subject.

A Doyenne is a woman considered senior in a group who knows a lot about a particular subject. Gail Rubin is an award-winning author, speaker, and pioneer of outside-the-box activities to help people discuss death and funeral planning. She started in 2010 with the publication of her first death education book, A Good Goodbye: Funeral Planning for Those Who Don't Plan to Die.

Rubin's motto is "Talking about sex won't make you pregnant, talking about funerals won't make you dead." A pioneer of the Death Cafe movement and Before I Die Festivals in the United States, she uses humor and film clips in her presentations.

She offers practical insights into the party no one wants to plan. By discussing end-of-life issues BEFORE there's a death, families can reduce stress, minimize conflict, save money, and have a meaningful, memorable "good goodbye." Episodes cover green burial, cremation, religious funeral traditions, grief impacts, Near Death Experiences, and other topics.

In 2013, Gail Rubin hosted a live online broadcast, A Good Goodbye. The weekly one-hour Internet radio show was made into podcasts, long before the popularity of today's programs. Evergreen episodes are being reissued as two-part podcasts titled The Doyenne of Death®. The new versions accommodate today's shorter attention spans and time availability. New interviews will be recorded as well.

Subscribe and listen to The Doyenne of Death® wherever you get your podcasts. Listen to an introductory audio with Gail Rubin describing The Doyenne of Death podcasts here: https://the-doyenne-of-death.sounder.fm/. New episodes will be released every Thursday.

Gail Rubin is also the author of Kicking the Bucket List: 100 Downsizing and Organizing Things to Do Before You Die and Hail and Farewell: Cremation Ceremonies, Templates and Tips. Her Before I Die Festival in a Box® manual and tools for holding your own local Festival is slated for release in Fall 2022. A free end-of-life planning form and 50-point Executor's Checklist is available online at www.AGoodGoodbye.com.

###

Gail Rubin, CT, is author and host of the award-winning book and television series, A Good Goodbye: Funeral Planning for Those Who Don’t Plan to Die, Hail and Farewell: Cremation Ceremonies, Templates and Tips, and KICKING THE BUCKET LIST: 100 Downsizing and Organizing Things to Do Before You Die.

Rubin is a Certified Thanatologist (that's a death educator) and a popular speaker who uses humor and films to get the end-of-life and funeral planning conversation started. She "knocked 'em dead" with her TEDx talk, A Good Goodbye. She provides continuing education credit classes for attorneys, doctors, nurses, social workers, hospice workers, financial planners, funeral directors and other professionals. She's a Certified Funeral Celebrant and funeral planning consultant who has been interviewed in national and local print, broadcast and online media.

Known as The Doyenne of Death®, she is the event coordinator of the Before I Die New Mexico Festival and author of a guide to holding such festivals. Her podcast is also called The Doyenne of Death®. She produces videos about the funeral business and related topics. Her YouTube Channel features more than 600 videos!

Rubin is a member of the Association for Death Education and Counseling, the International Cemetery, Cremation and Funeral Association, Toastmasters International and the National Speakers Association. Her speaking profile is available at eSpeakers.com.

Gail Rubin has been interviewed about funeral planning issues in national and local broadcast, print and online media. Outlets include The Huffington Post, Money Magazine, Kiplinger, CBS Radio News, WGN-TV,  and local affiliates for NPR, PBS, FOX, ABC-TV, CBS-TV and NBC-TV. Albuquerque Business First named her as one of their 2019 Women of Influence.

Sign up for a free planning form and occasional informative newsletter at her website, AGoodGoodbye.com.
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Gail Rubin
Group: A Good Goodbye
Dateline: Albuquerque, NM United States
Direct Phone: 505-265-7215
Cell Phone: 505-363-7514
Jump To Gail Rubin, The Doyenne of Death, Funeral Expert Jump To Gail Rubin, The Doyenne of Death, Funeral Expert
Contact Click to Contact