The Cure For A Bad Attitude - Dale Irvin's Friday Funnies

Friday, June 18, 2021

It's the middle of June and my garden is doing great. I love to plant a garden in my backyard and share my crops with the neighbors. Did you know that one zucchini plant will feed a family of four? This year I decided to plant wheat and when I harvest it, mill it, and bake it, I will be able to share bread with everybody in the neighborhood. One slice at a time.

While all is good in the garden, the rest of the world is in disarray. The northeast states are still being bombarded by cicadas, new murder hornets have been found in Washington, but president Biden met with Soviet president Putin and seemed to get along quite well. Biden even won an arm wrestling match with Putin…Mrs. Putin, who pinned him in three straight.

And talk is stirring again about the Corona virus being created in a Chinese lab. If this turns out to be true, we need to get back at them by releasing the Kardashian Virus. Since their TV show is over, the Kardashians need something to do. So I say we ship the whole family over to Beijing where they can get another show to sell their "beauty" products. Pretty soon the women of China will be getting breast enhancements, growing big butts, and looking for new husbands. That's what you call getting even.

One thing they don't have in China is the Friday Funnies, so celebrate freedom and have a good laugh.

I'V HEARD THIS STORY BEFORE

Michael Packard is a lobster fisherman in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. When he dove into the water to check one of his traps, a passing humpback whale swallowed him! This is just like the biblical story of Jonah.

The 50-foot-long whale pulled him into it's mouth and kept him there for almost a minute before spitting him out. He was taken to the hospital but was found to have no major injuries. Packard was thankful to be alive and said that when he was inside the whale, he felt like the other person who was also swallowed by a whale, Pinnochio.

FLORIDA - WTF

The town of Brooksville, Florida needs to read their contracts more closely. Recently the town sold a municipal building located under the village water tower. The buyer wanted to convert the building to a gym, and when he went to get the official address for his new location, he was told that he now owned the water tower too. He wound up owning the water tower for the entire city. and the flummoxed members of the city council said "well, this ain't right.

The owner agreed to give the tower back to the city, right after he gets his new swimming pool and hot tub built and filled with water.

LOOK, UP IN THE SKY

Rian Kanouff is from Omaha, Nebraska and just set a world record by completing 60 skydiving jumps in 24 hours. This was quite an accomplishment but the fact that he made all of the jumps naked makes it downright weird.

All he wore was a parachute and used the stunt to raise money for men's mental health, but repeatedly jumping out of a plane naked could tend to be viewed as a little loopy.

Rian drew quite the crowd of spectators for his jumps who remarked that when he fell through the air, he whistled from his butt.