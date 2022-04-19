The Chicago Board Options Exchange Files Trademark Application for NFT and Crypto Financial Services

In a tweet earlier today, NFT trademark attorney Michael Kondoudis revealed that CBOE Exchange, Inc. (The Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE)) has filed a new trademark application for CBOE DIGITAL. The application was submitted to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on April 14, 2022, and signals plans by the exchange to expand into a variety of virtual, crypto, and financial goods and services, including:

• Provision of a financial exchange for the trading of digital assets authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs);

• Financial exchange services, namely, providing a trading platform for the selling and purchasing of digital assets authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs);

• Financial services, namely, financial processing services provided through software that enables users to access and use blockchain technology;

• Financial services, namely, conducting a securities and derivatives exchange and providing financial information connected therewith;

• Providing electronic financial trading services, namely, an online marketplace for buyers and sellers of non-fungible assets, digital assets, and crypto collectibles authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs);

• Operating an electronic exchange for buyers and sellers of non-fungible assets, digital assets, and crypto collectibles authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs)

• Online non-downloadable software that enables users to create, exchange, sell, purchase, and transmit non-fungible assets, digital assets, and crypto collectibles authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs)

"The CBOE is the largest options exchange in the U.S.," Mr. Kondoudis says. "This filing is the next logical step to protect the CBOE brand as it moves further into the digital economy of the Metaverse."

"The CBOE is clearing taking a proactive, forward-thinking approach to ensure that it is a leading financial exchange in the digital economy of the Metaverse," he added. "It is a safe bet that the CBOE expects to be a major player in that virtual economy."

Mr. Kondoudis adds that "the New York Stock Exchange filed a similar trademark application earlier this year. The CBOE's trademark application continues a trend of trademark filings from the financial services sector for NFT and blockchain asset trading."

"We expect the number of trademark filings for NFT and blockchain products and services from the financial services sector to continue over the next 12 months as brands come to appreciate the opportunities of the digital economies," Mr. Kondoudis concluded.

Michael Kondoudis is a Washington DC-based trademark lawyer who tracks Metaverse and NFT trademark filings at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Mr. Kondoudis does not represent The CBOE Exchange, Inc.

Link to the application at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office: http://tsdr.uspto.gov/#caseNumber=97363776&caseType=SERIAL_NO&searchType=statusSearch