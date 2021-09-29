CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson +1 303-810-1816

Email: Inquiry_For_Pamela@pameladwilson.com

Golden, Colorado – September 29, 2021

The Caring Generation® Why Older Adults Can't Get Care

Golden CO- Caregiver subject matter expert Pamela D. Wilson hosts The Caring Generation® podcast show for caregivers and aging adults. Today, September 29th, Wilson shares eight reasons specific to challenges older adults face in getting care from the healthcare system.

Guest Dr. Edward Hoffer offers straightforward explanations to complicated questions about why healthcare is so expensive. Listeners of the program can find answers to this and other questions in over 100 podcasts available in The Caring Generation series.

Why Older Adults Can't Get Care

Consumers struggle to become more educated about health and well-being only after they or their elderly parents are diagnosed with severe health conditions. Attempting to catch up after a lifetime of non-involvement with the healthcare system can be challenging.

Persistence and problem-solving skills are required to navigate the maze of insurance requirements, pre-authorizations successfully and to identify steps to succeed when working within the complicated healthcare system. Additionally, bias from healthcare providers favoring younger patients makes it difficult for the elderly to be taken seriously about their healthcare needs.

On the other hand, consumers have trust issues with doctors and the medical system. For these and other reasons, like a diagnosis of Alzheimer's or dementia, having a primary caregiver or an individual to advocate for the elderly is essential to getting care.

Guest Dr. Edward Hoffer - Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine at Harvard

Dr. Hoffer earned his Science in Planning degree from MIT and his medical degree from Harvard Medical School and completed his residency training in Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital. In addition to his work in medical informatics, he maintains a clinical practice of Cardiology and Internal Medicine in Framingham.

He is an Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine at Harvard, performing ward rounds, delivering lectures, and conducting case conferences. In addition, he has taught both physicians and the lay public through formal Grand Rounds and public lectures, focusing on his clinical areas of interest in atrial fibrillation and geriatric cardiology. He has also contributed via committee work and leadership roles at the hospital, state, and national levels.

On this program, Dr. Hoffer answers Wilson's questions about why healthcare is so expensive. Also discussed are common misperceptions about extending Medicare services for lower-income individuals. Because of the vast expense of services offered by the U.S. healthcare system, most consumers find it challenging to understand the foundation for high costs and why getting care can be so tricky.

Wilson supports family caregivers, groups, and corporations worldwide by offering education for caregivers about managing, planning, and navigating health and aging issues. More about Wilson's online courses for elderly care, individual elder care consultations, caregiver support, webinars, speaking engagements, and brand collaborations are on her website www.pameladwilson.com. Pamela may also be contacted at +1 303-810-1816 or through the contact Me page on her website.

