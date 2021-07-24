CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson +1 303-810-1816

Email: Inquiry_For_Pamela@pameladwilson.com

Golden, Colorado – July 24, 2021

The Caring Generation® Why Does Caregiving Make Me Mean?

Golden CO- Caregiver subject matter expert Pamela D. Wilson hosts The Caring Generation® podcast show for caregivers and aging adults. This coming Wednesday, July 28, 2021, Wilson discusses the unexpected challenges that result in adult children caregivers feeling frustrated with helping aging parents including medical and financial costs of care Guest Dr. Gwen Bergen of the CDC shares information about Preventing Falls in Older Adults.

Wilson releases a new show for The Caring Generation series every Wednesday. Featured are tips and conversations about aging, caregiving, family relationships, and health. In addition, listeners receive information that can help plan for the future and avoid many common caregiving traps. The Caring Generation is available on Wilson's website and all major podcast and music apps.

Why Does Caring for Elderly Parents Make Me Mean?

During this program, Wilson discusses common reasons caregivers feel frustrated when trying to help aging parents, spouses, and others. For example, the level of caregiver frustration with elderly parents who refuse to use a walker, cane, or wheelchair and fall risk is significant. Injuries for older adults who lose the ability to manage daily activities result in more substantial time commitments by family caregivers.

For example, refusals to take medications or participate in routine hygiene concern caregivers who may use the wrong approach to encourage parents. Wilson offers tips for caregivers to improve communication and look at different alternatives to ensure parents receive care. In addition, there are times when considering outside assistance can bring balance to parent-caregiving relationships to reduce the frustration levels of family caregivers.

Healthcare Transparency and Medical Costs

Wilson discusses healthcare transparency specific to the costs billed for hip and joint replacement surgeries and research about hospital and surgeon payments. Healthcare costs or a lack of healthcare insurance are reasons that all adults delay medical care.

Because the actual billed cost of surgeries never hits consumers' bank account, few realize that that the cost of hip replacement surgery is well over $50,000. While the Price Transparency Rule of 2021 requires all hospitals within the United States to make a public list of their standard charges available on the Internet, many consumers still have difficulty understanding healthcare insurance and costs.

Uninsured adults who experience severe injuries lack an understanding of the financial and long-term health consequences. While having insurance may be viewed as expensive, not having insurance combined with high medical bills often results in bankruptcy and has other life-affecting consequences for the uninsured.

Guest Dr. Gwen Bergen from the Center For Disease Control Injury Center

Dr. Gwen Bergen joins Wilson to discuss the importance of fall prevention in the elderly and educational information available through the CDC website. She serves as a senior behavioral scientist on the Safety Promotion Team in the Division of Injury Prevention at CDC's Injury Center. Bergen works to prevent older adult falls by implementing and evaluating clinical fall prevention strategies, promoting optimal older adult mobility, and investigating better sources of surveillance and economic data for unintentional injury. Much of her work includes a focus on understanding older adult injury prevention attitudes, beliefs, and behaviors and designing evidence-based tools to encourage them to adopt behaviors to reduce their injury risk.

Dr. Bergen received her bachelor of science degree in health systems and her master of science degree in information and computer sciences from the Georgia Institute of Technology. In addition, she received her master's of public health degree from the Emory University Rollins School of Public Health and her doctoral degree in health policy and management, emphasizing social and behavioral science from Johns Hopkins University, Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Wilson works with family caregivers, groups, and corporations worldwide to educate about the role strain that caregivers experience, managing, and planning for health and aging issues.

