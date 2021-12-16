The Caring Generation® Why Caregivers Don't Get Help

Why Caregivers Don't Get the Help They Need

CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson +1 303-810-1816

Email: Inquiry_For_Pamela@pameladwilson.com

Denver, Colorado – December 16, 2021

Golden CO- Caregiver subject matter expert Pamela D. Wilson hosts Episode 116 of The Caring Generation® podcast show for caregivers and aging adults. This week's program, Why Caregivers Don't Get the Help They Need, looks at the patterns of help and information seeking for caregivers and care receivers.

Why Caregivers Don't Get the Help They Need

From a broad perspective, society has generally been unsupportive of family caregivers. Caregiving for older adults is viewed as a family responsibility. However, the pandemic has brought caregiver concerns out of the closet.

Employers have become more aware of family care issues for employees with aging parents. While the focus has primarily been on family care programs for having and raising children, companies have begun supporting internal employee caregiver groups who have input into education and caregiver programs.

Organizational support for caregivers is a positive step forward to support working caregivers who are stretched between pursuing a career and raising young children or caring for sick parents or a spouse.

Even still, much of the public and government support remains focused on chasing the problems and costs associated with aging instead of a more long-lasting solution: health prevention. Until education about health prevention is included at all levels in public and private school systems and offered to the general public, caregiving and aging programs of Medicare, Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act, and gap programs will continue to consume more than 50% of the federal budget.

In this week's episode, Wilson addresses the lack of insight about planning for care, denial by family members that care is needed, and how information gaps prevent caregivers and the persons for whom they care from taking positive actions to support health.

Family and Group Caregiver Support Programs

Wilson supports family caregivers, groups, and corporations worldwide by offering education for caregivers about managing, planning, and navigating health and aging issues. More about Wilson's online courses for elderly care, individual elder care consultations, caregiver support, webinars, speaking engagements, and brand collaborations are on her website www.pameladwilson.com. Pamela may also be contacted at +1 303-810-1816 or through the contact Me page on her website.

#