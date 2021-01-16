The Caring Generation®: Why Caregivers Distrust the Healthcare System

CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson 303-810-1816

Email: Inquiry_For_Pamela@pameladwilson.com

Golden, Colorado – January 16, 2021

The Caring Generation® Weekly Podcast Series

Golden CO- Caregiving expert Pamela D. Wilson hosts The Caring Generation® podcast series for caregivers and aging adults. This coming Wednesday, February 3, 2021, the topic is Why Caregivers Distrust the Healthcare System.

Why Caregivers Distrust the Healthcare System

A lack of trust about getting the COVID vaccine exists among many consumers. Adults who don't believe they would be hospitalized if they caught the virus are the least likely to be interested in the vaccine according to a recent PEW Research Study. Other consumers have low trust because of a lack of interaction with doctors and other medical personnel. Even healthcare workers who have priority to receive the vaccine are refusing.

What is it about the healthcare system that consumers distrust? Is the current skepticism about the vaccine more about distrust of government? In recent weeks consumers have fled social media channels because of anger about free speech and the cancel culture.

How to Gain Trust in the Healthcare System?

Consumers who regularly receive medical care are more likely to trust the healthcare system to a greater degree. However, consumers without a primary care doctor are more likely to seek care in emergency medical clinics or hospital emergency rooms where care is more expensive and can be rushed or impersonal—reinforcing the idea that the healthcare system doesn't care.

Consumers with high deductible healthcare plans hesitate to seek medical care if their incomes make it difficult to make co-pays, pay for recommended treatments, or pay for prescription medications. Television is flooded with pharmaceutical company advertising touting the latest expensive drugs. A lack of consumer trust in healthcare exists when physicians lack time to explain to patients why a medication or treatment is necessary.

On this podcast, caregiving expert Pamela D Wilson shares suggestions for consumers about building trust with physicians. Wilson also shares questions to confirm that medical recommendations are not based on financial relationships or ownership interests. Trends exist for healthcare companies to combine business interests with ancillary companies, like imaging centers and surgery centers, to increase revenue and profit.

Misdiagnosis Tops the List of Why Consumers Distrust Physicians

Wilson also presents research about the three most commonly misdiagnosed medical conditions that harm consumers who lack experience with the healthcare system. Caregivers of the elderly experience difficulties obtaining care for parents and family members because of age bias by the healthcare system.

Wilson offers support for caregivers in two online courses available through her website: How to Get Guardianship of a Parent and Taking Care of Parents: Stay at Home and Beyond. Both online courses share Wilson's expertise gained during more than 20 years as a court-appointed guardian, medical and power of attorney, and a care manager for the elderly and disabled. She also recently created a new online caregiver support group on her website due to consumer concerns about posting information on social media sites.

Join Pamela on The Caring Generation for conversations about aging, caregiving, and relationships.

