The Caring Generation® What Makes a Caregiver Strong?

CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson +1 303-810-1816

Email: Inquiry_For_Pamela@pameladwilson.com

Denver, Colorado – October 27, 2021

The Caring Generation® What It Takes to Be a Strong Caregiver

Golden CO- Caregiver subject matter expert Pamela D. Wilson hosts Episode 108 of The Caring Generation® podcast show for caregivers and aging adults. Today, October 27, 2021, Wilson asks and answers the question, what makes caregivers strong? Dr. Mark Leary joins the show to offer insights for caregivers about relationships and the emotional impact of feeling rejected.

Why Strong Caregivers Make Better Caregivers

The role of a caregiver can become emotionally draining. While tired and exhausted caregivers have the best intentions, the care they provide for loved ones can be sub-standard due to burnout. So what does it take to become and remain a strong caregiver?

Part of being a strong caregiver means being able to respond to conflict and unexpected situations. During the program, Wilson shares seven actions caregivers can take to weather the turbulence of caring for aging parents.

To succeed, caregivers must change their idea of who they are to the concept of becoming a strong advocate for aging parents or spouses. Being an advocate includes looking at all sides of a problem and critically evaluating the pros and cons with loved ones.

Additionally, restoring balanced caregiving relationships means that caregivers have learned to master complex and sometimes unpleasant conversations with care recipients. Initiating difficult conversations with aging parents is a skill that, once mastered, benefits caregivers in other parts of their lives.

Guest Dr. Mark Leary Professor Emeritus of Psychology and Neuroscience at Duke University

Dr. Mark Leary is a researcher, writer, and Professor Emeritus of Psychology and Neuroscience at Duke University. He is recognized internationally as a leading expert in social and personal psychology.

He has published 12 books and more than 250 scholarly articles and chapters on topics dealing with social motivation, emotion, self-relevant thought, and psychological well-being.

He is a Fellow of the American Psychological Association, the Association for Psychological Science, and the Society for Personality and Social Psychology. After 39 years as a faculty member, Mark retired from Duke University in 2019 and spends much of his time writing and speaking about human behavior. You can find his blog posts on PsychologyToday.com.

