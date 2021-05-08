The Caring Generation® Putting a Parent into a Nursing Home

CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson +1 303-810-1816

Email: Inquiry_For_Pamela@pameladwilson.com

Golden, Colorado – May 8, 2021

The Caring Generation® Putting Parents into a Nursing Home

Golden CO- Caregiving expert Pamela D. Wilson hosts The Caring Generation® podcast show for caregivers and aging adults. This coming Wednesday, May 12, 2021, the topic is decisions surrounding Putting Parents into a Nursing Home

Wilson releases a new podcast in The Caring Generation series every Wednesday, sharing tips and conversations about aging, caregiving, and family relationships to help caregiving families plan for what lies ahead. The podcasts are available on Wilson's website and all major podcast sites.

Putting a Parent into a Nursing Home

On this week's show, Wilson talks about the emotional decision of putting a parent into a nursing home. Family discussions about care for elderly parents should begin when parents first need care to avoid crisis decision-making. Discussions about why a parent might need nursing home care and how children can support this decision are featured.

Concerns about COVID and the risks of moving parents into care communities, including nursing homes, have resulted in many families moving elderly parents to live with them instead of moving parents into care communities. In many circumstances, families are unaware that Medicare or other insurance does not pay for permanent moves to nursing homes.

This information gap about how to pay for nursing home care can cause further delays in family decision-making. Few older adults can afford the monthly cost of a nursing home that averages $8-10,000 a month for any period of time. As a result, many older adults will apply for Medicaid to fund long-term care costs. Wilson discusses how the timing of planning for nursing home care is essential due to wait times for approval of Medicaid applications and waitlists for nursing home rooms.

Dr. Marissa Holst Talks about Relationships Between Parents and Children

Dr. Marissa Holst is an assistant professor in Psychology at the University of Minnesota Morris. Her research and teaching focus on human development, family dynamics, and aging. Dr. Holst received a B.S. in psychology from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and a Master's and Ph.D. in Human Development and Family Studies at Iowa State University.

A child of adoption, she has always been passionate about understanding the nuances of families and the relationships found within them. Today, her work focuses on multi-generational family relationships and how meaningful and impactful they often are in the lives of emerging adults. Dr. Holst and Wilson discuss relationships between aging parents and children in light of family and cultural differences.

Wilson works with family caregivers, groups, and corporations worldwide to educate about the role strain that caregivers experience, managing, and planning for health and aging issues. More about Wilson's online courses for elderly care, individual elder care consultations, caregiver support, webinars, and speaking engagements are on her website www.pameladwilson.com. Pamela may also be contacted at +1 303-810-1816 or through the Contact Me page on her website.

#