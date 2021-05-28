The Caring Generation® Living Your Life For Someone Else

CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson +1 303-810-1816

Email: Inquiry_For_Pamela@pameladwilson.com

Golden, Colorado – May 28, 2021

The Caring Generation® Taking Care of Family: Living Your Life for Someone Else

Golden CO- Caregiver expert Pamela D. Wilson hosts The Caring Generation® podcast show for caregivers and aging adults. This coming Wednesday, June 2, 2021, the topic is Taking Care of Family: Living Your Life for Someone Else.

Wilson releases a new podcast in The Caring Generation series every Wednesday, sharing tips and conversations about aging, caregiving, and family relationships to help caregiving families plan for what lies ahead. The podcasts are available on Wilson's website and all major podcast sites.

Living Your Life For Someone Else

On this week's show, Wilson addresses the topic of caregivers who say they feel like they are living their life for someone else. Women and men respond to caregiver stress differently. Teary episodes can arise out of nowhere for burned-out women. Men bottle up stress and escape it through physical activity.

Being an adult and caring for aging parents can be time-consuming and feel all-encompassing, as if the caregiver's life has disappeared in favor of caregiver responsibilities. Discussions during this caregiver program include the importance of taking mental breaks from caregiver responsibilities and communication to minimize unforeseen issues.

Caregivers feel guilty when thinking about self-care activities or the potential of talking to parents about hiring caregiver support. Caregivers considering the option to supplement care for parents are concerned that elderly parents will feel rejected if a stranger is hired to assist with care.

Caregiver concern is more about the quality of time spent with aging parents. Instead of running errands and completing chores, caregivers prefer to be the son or a daughter. During this program, Wilson shares insights into how caregivers can spend time more effectively doing things they want to do with aging parents instead of caregiver tasks that feel obligatory.

Interviews with Martha Tettenborn, Long Term Care Registered Dietician

Guest Martha Tettenborn is a registered dietician with 30 years of experience working in long-term care focusing on gerontology. Her private practice, Primal RD, promotes nutritional concepts for healthy aging and chronic disease prevention. Tettenborn and Wilson discuss aspects of nutrition for aging parents and for all adults to support healthy aging and chronic disease prevention.

An ovarian cancer survivor, Tettenborn, is the author of the book Hacking Chemo: Using Ketogenic Diet, Therapeutic Fasting and a Kickass Attitude to Power Through Cancer Treatment. Martha enjoys hiking, cycling, and the great outdoors and lives on the Bruce Peninsula in Central Ontario, Canada.

Wilson works with family caregivers, groups, and corporations worldwide to educate about the role strain that caregivers experience, managing, and planning for health and aging issues.