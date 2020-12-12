CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson 303-810-1816

Email: Inquiry_For_Pamela@pameladwilson.com

Golden, Colorado – December 12, 2020

The Caring Generation® I Don't Want to Be My Husband's Caregiver

Golden CO- Caregiving expert Pamela D. Wilson hosts The Caring Generation® family talk radio program for caregivers and aging adults this coming Wednesday, December 16 live at 9 p.m. EST. The Caring Generation® aired initially from 2009 to 2011 on 630 KHOW-AM in Denver, Colorado.

I Don't Want to Be My Husband's Caregiver

During this program, Wilson shares insights into spousal caregiver relationships. Caregiving research confirms that wives are more likely than husbands to serve as the primary caregiver in a marital or partner relationship. Wilson discusses various situations that may result in a wife being less enthusiastic about continuing in the role of a family caregiver for a sick husband.

A spousal caregiving relationship can span raising children, caring for aging parents, and caring for a sick spouse. After years of raising children and potentially giving up a career, a wife may choose not to be the husband's primary caregiver.

Differences in Age Are More Significant When Adults Near Retirement Years

Age differences that were insignificant when spouses were younger become more apparent when there is a ten or more year gap between a wife who is 60 and a husband in poor health who is 70-75. A 60-year-old wife may be enjoying a return to a career after years out of the workforce and all of the personal sacrifices made to raise children and care for aging parents. Leaving a job a second time to become a full-time caregiver for a husband may be a sacrifice that a wife is unwilling to make.

The Risk of Second Marriage Caregiving

Another surprise for spousal caregiving is a second marriage that results in a serious health diagnosis. Wilson reports counseling second marriage spouses who remarried only to discover that the husband was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease within a year of the marriage. Some second marriages end quickly in divorce when the wife acknowledges that she didn't marry again to sign up for another round of being a caregiver.

Women Who Are Widows Are Less Likely to Remarry

When a husband passes away after years of a wife being the caregiver, women are less likely to remarry. Interest in re-establishing relationships and social ties outweighs the desire to become a caregiver another time around.

After years of experiencing the isolation surrounding being a caregiver, many women find contentment and peace in having control over their lives. While many women will share time with a male companion, living together or marriage is not always the result. Join Wilson for this program to gain insights into the experiences and feelings of women who spend their lives caring for family members.

Caregiver Radio Show Guest Dr. Patricia Thomas Associate Professor at Purdue University

Dr. Patricia Thomas is an Associate Professor at Purdue University in the Sociology Department and a Faculty Associate in the Center on Aging and the Life Course. Thomas joins The Caring Generation to share research from several studies about social support, touch, and well-being in caregiving relationships.

Thomas received her Ph.D. in Sociology from Duke University in 2010 and had a postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Texas at Austin from 2010-2013. Her research focuses on the impact of social relationships and social position on health outcomes across the life course. She has examined support and strain in social relationships, social engagement among older adults, and the impact of childhood disadvantage on later-life health. And she has explored differences in some of these relationships across gender, race/ethnicity, or socioeconomic status. Her research has appeared in multiple peer-reviewed journals such as the American Journal of Public Health, Journal of Gerontology: Social Sciences, Journal of Health and Social Behavior, and Social Science & Medicine.

Join Pamela on The Caring Generation for conversations about aging, caregiving, and relationships. Podcast replays of the weekly programs are available on Wilson's website and all major podcast sites. More about Wilson's commitment to online caregiver education, caregiver support, and keynotes is on her website at www.pameladwilson.com.

#