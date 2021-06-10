CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson +1 303-810-1816

The Caring Generation® How to Stay Out of a Nursing Home

Golden CO- Caregiver subject matter expert Pamela D. Wilson hosts The Caring Generation® podcast show for caregivers and aging adults. This coming Wednesday, June 16, 2021, the topic is How to Stay Out of a Nursing Home

Wilson releases a new show for The Caring Generation series every Wednesday. Featured are tips and conversations about aging, caregiving, family relationships, and health. Listeners receive information that can help plan for the future and avoid many common caregiving traps. The Caring Generation is available on Wilson's website and all major podcast and music apps.

How to Stay Out of a Nursing Home

Wilson discusses six tips for staying out of a nursing home and being active into your nineties on this week's show. These tips include learning how adults come to live in nursing homes that include physical weakness, falls, and fractures.

For younger adults, physical disabilities, strokes, car accidents, or sporting accidents can result in a permanent brain injury that has cognitive effects on memory, speech, decision-making, and physical impact—resulting in permanently residing in a nursing home. For older adults who cannot live alone, the effects of aging, physical disabilities, chronic diseases, and dementia are the main predictors of residing in a nursing home.

Taking an interest in health is paramount to staying out of a nursing home, primarily seeking information and establishing regular medical care. Detailed information about preventing diseases or delaying disability from a disease diagnosis is not commonly discussed at doctor appointments. Primary care physicians lack time to educate consumers about preventative actions because of focusing on current visit concerns.

Wilson discusses the story of a young man, David Drummond, a bodybuilder in his thirties who fell backward off a retaining wall and was paralyzed from the neck down. Through a link to a video that will be available in the show transcript on June 16, David shares his journey about being kept alive by machines and the ethical decisions about healthcare decision-making that everyone should know.

Guest, David E Frost, NFPT Certified Master Fitness Trainer

David E Frost joins Wilson to talk about wellness, physical fitness, longevity and offers simple tips for anyone of any age to become more active. He specializes in nutrition, endurance, and strength training— adapting sessions for people dealing with cancer, MS, Parkinson's Disease, cerebral palsy, diabetes, and metabolic syndrome. He is a US Navy veteran and a volunteer coach for veterans in Wounded Warrior & Freedom Rows projects, plus a national and world champion Master's rower.

He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the US Naval Academy and his Master of Systems Management degree from the University of Southern California, focusing on human factors. He is the founder of Well Past Forty and author of the book Kaboomer: Thriving and Stiving into your 90s.

Wilson works with family caregivers, groups, and corporations worldwide to educate about the role strain that caregivers experience, managing, and planning for health and aging issues. More about Wilson's online courses for elderly care, individual elder care consultations, caregiver support, webinars, and speaking engagements are on her website www.pameladwilson.com. Pamela may also be contacted at +1 303-810-1816 or through the Contact Me page on her website.

