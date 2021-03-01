The Caring Generation®: How to Get Rid of Annoying Relatives

CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson 303-810-1816

Email: Inquiry_For_Pamela@pameladwilson.com

Golden, Colorado – March 1, 2021

On The Caring Generation® This Week

Golden CO- Caregiving expert Pamela D. Wilson hosts The Caring Generation® podcast show for caregivers and aging adults. This coming Wednesday, March 3, 2021, the topic is How to Get Rid of Annoying Relatives.

Wilson releases a new podcast in The Caring Generation series every Wednesday, sharing tips and conversations about aging, caregiving, and family relationships to help caregiving families plan for what's ahead. The podcasts are available on Wilson's website and all major podcast sites.

How to Get Rid of Annoying Relatives

During this podcast, Wilson offers insights into how to manage family caregiving situations where relatives are interfering in care for aging parents. Other concerns include families who have moved in together—elderly parents living with children or children living with elderly parents. When boundaries are not established for appropriate behavior, family caregiving situations can become annoying and destructive to relationships.

When families join together because of caregiving needs, aging parents and adult children experience a wide range of emotions. Anger, yelling, criticism, control issues, threatening or intimidating behavior, and silent treatment contribute to the emotional traps that can make caregiving relationships feel impossible.

The complications of COVID and caregiving concerns resulted in many families moving in together for various reasons, job losses, sick parents, parents not wanting to move into assisted living communities. These situations may last for some time.

Wilson offers insights into how caregivers can identify the issues contributing to annoyance and frustration. She also shares a humorous personal story of her Aunt, who temporarily moved into her family home for care, and how Wilson's mother eventually encouraged her to move back home.

How Does Religion or Spirituality Effect Health, Well-Being, and Relationships?

Wilson shares an interview with Dr. Kevin Seybold that answers the question, do people who embrace religion or spirituality experience better mental and physical health? Can being religious or spiritual impact the way we look at and the quality of our relationships?

The research shared indicates that persons with high religiousness typically have higher levels of social support. Also discussed is how the act of helping others benefits the helper.

Helping Elderly Parents Make Decisions

Helping elderly parents make decisions is a significant part of being a caregiver. Whether one is an adult child caring for aging parents or a spouse caring for a spouse, decision-making about aspects of health and day-to-day living have long-term effects.

Caregiving responsibilities affect the caregiver and the person receiving care. Caregiving responsibilities affect careers, education, family relationships, and the health of the caregiver. Burned-out caregivers may be too mentally exhausted or physically worn out to offer the level of attention needed by elderly parents or a spouse—with the result being unintended harm.

Wilson works with caregiving organizations and corporations worldwide to educate about the role strain that caregivers experience and how to be proactive to plan ahead for health and aging issues. More about Wilson's online courses for elderly care: How to Get Guardianship of a Parent and Taking Care of Elderly Parents, caregiver support, webinars, and speaking engagements is on her website www.pameladwilson.com. Pamela may also be contacted at 303-810-1816 or through the Contact Me page on her website.

#