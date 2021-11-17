The Caring Generation® How To Survive Caregiving

CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson +1 303-810-1816

Email: Inquiry_For_Pamela@pameladwilson.com

Denver, Colorado – November 17, 2021

Golden CO - Caregiver subject matter expert Pamela D. Wilson hosts Episode 112 of The Caring Generation® podcast show for caregivers and aging adults. Today's program, How to Survive Caregiving, Wilson offers practical steps for family caregivers to identify four behavior patterns that make caregiving relationships challenging and tips for rising above day-to-day difficulties.

How to Survive Caregiving

During this program, Wilson helps listeners identify behaviors that present roadblocks to getting help and support. She offers behavioral examples of insecurity, disagreeableness, denial, and manipulation to illustrate how these impact care relationships.

Insecurity

Gaining insights into how habits and behaviors affect others is essential to creating positive relationships. For example, emotional insecurities negatively affect caregiving relationships. Caregivers with a high need to please others place their needs below the needs of an aging parent and become resentful and angry.

On the other hand, aging parents who become dependent on adult children for care experience similar feelings. An inability to discuss caregiving challenges results from low-trust relationships where the caregiver and the care receiver feel insecure.

Disagreeableness

Caregivers or care receivers with disagreeable behaviors may struggle for more control in their lives. Others may find them unlikeable.

Disagreeable people tend to have poor people skills. As a result, more conflict and challenges result in interpersonal relationships. This means that a struggle for more control often results in less control. Family and others who might help don't want to deal with difficult people.

Denial

Changing health situations and growing care needs can result in family caregivers or the care receiver refusing to accept upsetting or uncomfortable information. Working through feelings of denial is similar to learning to manage insecurities. When problems arise, being clear-headed and realistic is essential to make the best decisions.

Manipulation

Feeling manipulated by aging parents or family members can make caregivers who lack boundary-setting skills feel powerless. As a result, many caregivers ask why family members won't help. It's usually because the caregiver has managed the situation so well that no one else needs or wants to step up to help.

Wilson supports family caregivers, groups, and corporations worldwide by offering education for caregivers about managing, planning, and navigating health and aging issues. More about Wilson's online courses for elderly care, individual elder care consultations, caregiver support, webinars, speaking engagements, and brand collaborations are on her website www.pameladwilson.com. Pamela may also be contacted at +1 303-810-1816 or through the contact Me page on her website.

