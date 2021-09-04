CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson +1 303-810-1816

Email: Inquiry_For_Pamela@pameladwilson.com

Golden, Colorado – September 4, 2021

The Caring Generation® Helping Elderly Parents Age at Home

Golden CO- Caregiver subject matter expert Pamela D. Wilson hosts The Caring Generation® podcast show for caregivers and aging adults. This coming Wednesday, September 8, 2021, Wilson shares what aging adults, caregivers, and elderly parents must know to remain independent and self-sufficient later in life.

Wilson releases new shows for The Caring Generation series each Wednesday. Featured are tips and conversations about aging, caregiving, family relationships, and managing the healthcare maze. Also shared are interviews and research from experts worldwide about health prevention and planning. Generation is available on Wilson's website, podcast, and music apps worldwide.

Elderly Parents Want to Age at Home

Everyone—most of all elderly parents—wants to live at home in retirement years. The challenge is that few individuals understand the complexity of the aspects involved in living a healthy and vibrant life until health issues become a daily concern. Remaining independent and self-sufficient with age is not the reality for many elderly who depend on adult children or families for support.

During this program, Wilson offers examples of everyday care situations to illustrate how goals for care or the good intentions of family caregivers have unintended results. Unfortunately, women are at a greater risk of being unprepared for the unexpected events related to living at home after age 60.

Life events in middle age that affect physical health seem insignificant until the consequences intensify years later. Wilson promotes gaining insight as early as possible about the reality of what it is like being an aging adult faced with challenging decisions about where and how to live.

Adult children caregivers face similar struggles attempting to help aging parents when a lack of information or experience exists. Getting ahead of the learning curve instead of responding in crises offers the best opportunity for aging adults and their caregivers to establish situations where parents can continue living in their homes.

Online Course: Stay at Home - Helping Elderly Parents Remain at Home and Beyond

Wilson offers an extensive online webinar course addressing aspects that support aging at home. The course provides comprehensive steps to help caregivers manage care, address nutrition, physical concerns, and home safety, monitor daily care, identify and plan for parents who have a memory loss diagnosis, including the costs of care.

Recommendations for coordinating care with service providers, physicians, nursing homes, and other healthcare providers are included. The program's content is based on Wilson's experience of more than twenty years of care management and legal responsibility for aging adults and the disabled.

Examples of Wilson's educational videos are on her YouTube Channel. Topics for each week's show and many of the videos she creates are the results of caregivers completing the caregiving survey on her website and social media interactions.

Wilson works with family caregivers, groups, and corporations worldwide to educate about the role strain that caregivers experience, managing, and planning for health and aging issues. More about Wilson's online courses for elderly care, individual elder care consultations, caregiver support, webinars, and speaking engagements are on her website www.pameladwilson.com. Pamela may also be contacted at +1 303-810-1816 or through the contact Me page on her website.

