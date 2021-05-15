CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson +1 303-810-1816

The Caring Generation® Help for Seniors Living Alone

Golden CO- Caregiving expert Pamela D. Wilson hosts The Caring Generation® podcast show for caregivers and aging adults. This coming Wednesday, May 19, 2021, the discussion is Help for Seniors Living Alone.

Wilson releases a new podcast in The Caring Generation series every Wednesday, sharing tips and conversations about aging, caregiving, and family relationships to help caregiving families plan for what lies ahead. The podcasts are available on Wilson's website and all major podcast sites.

Help for Seniors Living Alone

On this week's show, Wilson talks about help for seniors living alone. This topic is relevant for all audiences who will increase understanding of how the effects of actions today affect life when older. The concept of aging in place—that means the desire of aging adults to remain living in their homes—is discussed as well as reasons that older adults move to care communities.

Wilson discusses the importance of creating a risk assessment and a plan to manage health and care when older so that adults remain in control of decision-making. When aging adults or parents fail to plan and experience unexpected changes in health, adult children or others may take over decision-making.

Knowing what Medicare does and does not pay for avoids surprises about paying for care. Thinking about health and aging and talking about these subjects is easier before health concerns are ever-present. Help for seniors living alone and aging in place supports the idea of independence, understanding how to manage chronic disease, being as physically active and social as possible, and recognizing and managing risks so that seniors can live the life of their dreams in retirement years.

Interviews with Older Adults Who Share Stories About Aging

Three special guests share stories about aging and lifestyle changes to validate the importance of creating a plan to manage change. According to Wilson, "planning allows older adults to have support when they want it instead of feeling pressured to make decisions after a health crisis."

Knowing what life might look like when one is 70, 80, or 90 can offer peace of mind for aging adults and their children who may be their caregivers. Wilson offers 1:1 eldercare consultations by telephone or virtual appointments to help seniors and their adult children who may be caregivers plan for today and the future.

Wilson works with family caregivers, groups, and corporations worldwide to educate about the role strain that caregivers experience, managing, and planning for health and aging issues.

