The Caring Generation® Hard Truths About Caregiving

Golden, Colorado – September 20, 2021

The Caring Generation® Hard Truths About Caring for Aging Parents

Golden CO- Caregiver subject matter expert Pamela D. Wilson hosts The Caring Generation® podcast show for caregivers and aging adults. This coming Wednesday, September 22, 2021, Wilson talks openly about the decisions faced by caregivers of aging parents. Caregivers can find answers to their questions in over 100 podcasts available in The Caring Generation series.

Women are more heavily burdened by choosing a career, having children, getting married, and caring for aging parents. Men less commonly stray from work commitments to choose between career and family. Even more surprising are adult children in their 70's who give up retirement dreams and income to care for parents in their 90's.

Dreams of the healthcare system changing to accommodate the increasing needs of the elderly or to create more benefits for family caregivers are unlikely to materialize. For this reason, families must think about caregiving differently. This means looking at families and the generations that exist. The lifecycle of being parents having children, caring for aging parents, caring for a spouse, and caring for the caregiver must be considered.

Cultural beliefs, barriers to self-sufficiency, pursuing education and a career affect the lives of family caregivers. Society looks down upon caregivers who talk about stress, anger, and resentment. Caregivers are judged by non-caregivers who would be shocked if they lived the daily existence of family caregivers—whose work is never done.

On this episode, Wilson discusses the importance of having discussions about caregiving, money, and making difficult decisions. Should adult children give up their lives, careers, and marriages to care for aging parents?

What happens when there is no money to pay for the care of aging parents? When is placing an elderly parent in a care community or a nursing home the best decision? What happens when spousal caregivers outlive a sick spouse and there is no money left to pay daily bills or for care for the caregiver? These and other topics are discussed.

