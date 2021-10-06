The Caring Generation® Elderly Parents Want Constant Attention

What to Do When Elderly Parents Want Attention

The Caring Generation® What to Do When Elderly Parents Want Constant Attention

Golden CO- Caregiver subject matter expert Pamela D. Wilson hosts The Caring Generation® podcast show for caregivers and aging adults. Today, October 6, 2021, Wilson shares reasons why elderly parents want constant attention. Adult children caregivers and other family members can create situations where parents become needier and demanding by setting unrealistic expectations or being too helpful.

When Elderly Parents Want All Your Time

Many adult children are in situations where aging parents want and expect their time. Some of these situations arise because of family culture and parental expectations. Other problems occur because children begin helping parents and repeatedly fulfill their expectations and requests without expressing concern.

Being helpful leads parents to believe that the time and effort offered by their children is acceptable. Unfortunately, in many of these situations, the caregivers feel burdened and hesitate to speak up about ongoing time demands, conflicts with work schedules, or concerns about money. As a result, children become resentful, angry, stressed, and burned out.

When Caregiving Responsibilities Become Emotionally Burdensome

Caregiving relationships become stressful when a lack of honest communication exists between parents and adult children. Poor lifelong communication patterns between parents and children negatively impact caring relationships.

During this episode, Wilson shares solutions for caregivers and parents to think differently about adapting to changes that occur with aging. Identifying changing health or care needs can support family communication and realism about health prevention and daily participation by the caregiver and their parents

