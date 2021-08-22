CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson +1 303-810-1816

Email: Inquiry_For_Pamela@pameladwilson.com

Golden, Colorado – August 22, 2021

The Caring Generation® Effects of Caring for an Older Spouse

Golden CO- Caregiver subject matter expert Pamela D. Wilson hosts The Caring Generation® podcast show for caregivers and aging adults. This coming Wednesday, August 25, 2021, Wilson answers questions from caregivers about caring for an older spouse and how to manage age-gap caregiving relationships.

Age gaps seem insignificant when young and in love. However, with aging arrives the practicalities of talking about retirement timing, what happens when an older spouse needs care, and how to pay for care. Caregivers wonder how marriages change when an age gap of 10 or more years exists between spouses and caregiving becomes a job.

While spousal caregivers remain dedicated, resentment to dedicating life 24/7 to care for a sick spouse quickly arises. Often, the sick spouse becomes overly controlling of the healthy spouse caregiver's time. As a result, caregiving spouses can find it challenging to maintain friendships and participate in social activities outside of care responsibilities and duties.

Caregiving for a spouse becomes work that places prior intimate relationships and closeness at a lower priority. Being a spousal caregiver becomes something that spouses do as a result of marital commitments. Few spouses discuss how to manage the relationship imbalances that occur when one spouse becomes sick and needs ongoing care and assistance.

In this week's mini-podcast, Wilson shares tips for all couples regardless of age about the practicalities of retirement planning and discussions about who, where, and how care will be provided. Younger spouses, especially women, are at risk of lengthy time spent in caregiving activities, while marital assets are spent on the care for a husband.

Few couples talk about financial planning or purchasing long-term care insurance for the younger spouse. Husbands fail to consider the short and long-term economic impact of caregiving on a spouse. While the assumption exists that the older spouse will pass away first, few couples plan for this eventuality.

Wilson works with family caregivers, groups, and corporations worldwide to educate about the role strain that caregivers experience, managing, and planning for health and aging issues. More about Wilson's online courses for elderly care, individual elder care consultations, caregiver support, webinars, and speaking engagements are on her website www.pameladwilson.com. Pamela may also be contacted at +1 303-810-1816 or through the contact Me page on her website.

#