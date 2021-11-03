CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson +1 303-810-1816

Denver, Colorado – November 3, 2021

The Caring Generation® Difficult Conversations With Aging Parents

Golden CO- Caregiver subject matter expert Pamela D. Wilson hosts Episode 110 of The Caring Generation® podcast show for caregivers and aging adults. Today, November 3, 2021, Wilson shares examples of the importance of adult children initiating conversations with aging parents about planning for future care needs.

Having Difficult Conversations with Aging Parents About Planning for The Future

Aging parents who are not planners may never initiate conversations about health declines and care needs with their children. In many families, the assumption exists by parents that "my children will care for me." Yet, no discussion ever occurs to ask the question of adult children.

Adult children rarely think of talking about caregiving because no life experience exists to indicate that aging parents will ever need care. Instead, children expect parents to have life planned out—after all, they are the parents that helped their children make it this far in life.

But what happens when families don't talk about caregiving for young children, aging parents, or a spouse? Elderly parents who fail to discuss expectations place adult children in difficult situations when needs occur and the life situations of children are tossed upside-down.

Expectations exist that adult children will interrupt their careers, marriages, family life, and social activities to care for aging parents. Adult children who desire to be helpful feel responsible for doing everything and eventually experience burnout and exhaustion. Many lack conversational tools to have planning discussions with parents about care needs and identifying support.

During this program, Wilson shares reasons why caregiving discussions should occur early in family situations. Planning is essential for aging parents so that their care needs do not disrupt their adult children's lives, careers, family relationships, or finances. Adult children caregivers must model self-care and planning behaviors for their children about caregiving discussions and planning.

Wilson supports family caregivers, groups, and corporations worldwide by offering education for caregivers about managing, planning, and navigating health and aging issues.

