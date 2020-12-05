The Caring Generation Choosing a Spouse or An Elderly Parent

CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson 303-810-1816

Email: Inquiry_For_Pamela@pameladwilson.com

Golden, Colorado – December 5, 2020

The Caring Generation® Choosing Between a Spouse and an Elderly Parent

Golden CO- Caregiving expert Pamela D. Wilson hosts The Caring Generation® family talk radio program for caregivers and aging adults this coming Wednesday, December 9th, on the Bold Brave Media Network. The program airs live at 9 p.m. EST. The Caring Generation® aired initially from 2009 to 2011 on 630 KHOW-AM in Denver, Colorado.

Choosing Between a Spouse and an Elderly Parent

Not being honest about the stress that caring for elderly parents places on marriage or partner relationships can end marriages. Caregiver resentment results from attempting to give equal attention to a career, caring for parents, and spousal relationships.

Caregivers trade positive activities like exercise, participating in hobbies, and social activities for time spent performing caregiver tasks. Caregivers become time-poor. It's impossible to get everything done, which places additional responsibilities on the non-caregiving spouse.

Being honest about imbalances that result from caregiving relationships is essential. Marriages can take priority when early conversations occur about setting boundaries when caring for elderly parents.

Many non-caregiving spouses feel taken for granted when they manage household tasks, help kids with schoolwork, and bear other previously shared responsibilities. Allowing the moods of an elderly parent to dictate marital relationships is like your parents allowing children to ruin a marriage.

While elderly parents would love to have adult children take care of them—for many couples, this degree of personal and financial commitment is not realistic. During this program, Wilson talks about the importance of making a care plan that includes frequent discussions to avoid choosing between spouse and elderly parent.

Caregiver Radio Show Guest Dr. Mark Goulston

The guest for this show's health and wellness segment is Dr. Mark Goulston, who talks about managing caregiver stress in uncertain times. He is the co-author of Why Cope When You Can Heal?: How Healthcare Heroes of COVID-19 Can Recover from PTSD and Trauma to Triumph: A Roadmap for Leading Through Disruption and Thriving on the Other Side. Goulston is a board-certified psychiatrist, a fellow of the American Psychiatric Association, former assistant clinical professor of psychiatry at UCLA.

Join Pamela on The Caring Generation for conversations about aging, caregiving, and relationships. Podcast replays of the weekly programs are available on Wilson's website and all major podcast sites. More about Wilson's commitment to online caregiver education, caregiver support, and keynotes is on her website at www.pameladwilson.com.

