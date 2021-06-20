The Caring Generation® Caring for Dad

Email: Inquiry_For_Pamela@pameladwilson.com

Golden, Colorado – June 20, 2021

The Caring Generation® How to Care for Dad When Mom Isn't Around Anymore

Golden CO - Caregiver subject matter expert Pamela D. Wilson hosts The Caring Generation® podcast show for caregivers and aging adults. This coming Wednesday, June 23, 2021, the topic is caring for dad when mom isn't around anymore. Guest Dr. Monika Lopez-Anuarbe offers research about the differences in the well-being of Hispanic and non-Hispanic caregivers of the elderly, why caregivers may not seek support, and cultural aspects of caregiving.

Wilson releases a new show for The Caring Generation series every Wednesday. Featured are tips and conversations about aging, caregiving, family relationships, and health. Listeners receive information that can help plan for the future and avoid many common caregiving traps. The Caring Generation is available on Wilson's website and all major podcast and music apps

Caring for Dad When Mom Isn't Around Anymore

Unequal attention is given to male caregiver concerns whether caregiving responsibilities occur early or later in life. In Episode 91 of the program, Wilson discusses how to care for dad after a mother's death or how to support dad who is caring for mom diagnosed with a terminal illness, advancing heart disease, Alzheimer's disease, or dementia.

Additionally, Wilson shares situations where fathers in young or middle-age who experience losing a wife or partner due to sudden death or chronic illness become responsible for raising children, working, and managing the household. How do these significant changes affect children in the family who accept responsibilities and grow up faster than their peers?

Discussed are the different ways that women and men respond to grief, signs of depression, and supporting fathers through the transition of living alone without spousal support. Additionally, discussions about managing medical care and caring for dad when health issues advance and a father needs caregiver support.

Single or married sons or daughters become effective support systems for widowed fathers. After losing a spouse, fathers seeking companionship or love can also be an emotional topic for adult children who believe that mom was the only woman for dad.

A discussion of these and other issues support why talking about caregiving issues within the family result in better family relationships and an understanding of the needs of parents. Wilson shares her personal experience with the loss of her mother and how this impacted her father's life and creating a support system with her siblings.

Guest, Dr. Monika Lopez-Anuarbe from Connectcitut College

Dr. Monika Lopez-Anuarbe, Associate Professor of Economics at Connecticut College, is a health and inequality economist specializing in aging, caregiving, and healthcare disparities. She conducts national and local research studies about how family members care for each other across and within generations, including informal (unpaid) caregiving to aging relatives and friends. Her most recent publication, Differences in the Experiential Well-being of Hispanics and Non-Hispanics Engaged in Elder Care, was recently published in the Journal of Family and Economic Issues.

Wilson works with family caregivers, groups, and corporations worldwide to educate about the role strain that caregivers experience, managing, and planning for health and aging issues. More about Wilson's online courses for elderly care, individual elder care consultations, caregiver support, webinars, and speaking engagements are on her website www.pameladwilson.com. Pamela may also be contacted at +1 303-810-1816 or through the Contact Me page on her website.

