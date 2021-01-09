The Caring Generation® - Caregiving Survival Skills

CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson 303-810-1816

Golden, Colorado – January 9, 2021

The Caring Generation®

Golden CO- Caregiving expert Pamela D. Wilson hosts The Caring Generation® family talk radio program for caregivers and aging adults this coming Wednesday, January 13,, 2021. The program airs live at 9 p.m. EST. The Caring Generation® aired initially from 2009 to 2011 on 630 KHOW-AM in Denver, Colorado.

Caring for An Elderly Parent, You Don't Like - Caregiver Survival Skills

On this program for caregivers and aging adults, Pamela D Wilson shares five reasons and five solutions for caring for an elderly parent you don't like. Life situations where caregivers feel obligated to care for—but don't like elderly parents—can be highly stressful. Wilson offers tips to help caregivers manage through unpleasant situations while being honest about their feelings. Caregivers can feel alone and isolated when peers, friends, or family members can't identify with their emotions.

Joining with other caregivers who freely share their feelings can be liberating for caregivers who want to express frustrations and identify solutions. Caregivers who think, "I wish my elderly parent or my spouse was dead so I can go on with my life," may feel guilty until they meet other caregivers who have similar feelings.

In most situations, even though caregivers feel conflicted about caregiving responsibilities, the majority continue to provide care until the duties become too much or giving care becomes impractical. Even when different care arrangements are made daughters, sons and spouses remain in care for family members.

Why Is Being a Caregiver a Positive Experience for Some While Others Struggle?

Dr. John Leach joins Wilson on this show to provide background about survival psychology. Caregiving can feel like a struggle when caregivers don't realize all of the skills required to succeed. Being a caregiver requires learning new skills to respond favorably to ongoing and unexpected situations. New skills can be gained by participating in caregiver support groups or taking caregiving or health courses.

Caregiver Radio Show Guest Dr. John Leach About Survival Psychology

One day an adult child or a spouse is going about their life, a health incident or accident occurs, and they become an unexpected caregiver. Attempting to navigate the unfamiliar world of caregiving can throw caregivers into survival mode.

Joining Wilson on this program is Dr. John Leach, a Visiting Senior Research fellow in survival psychology at the University of Portsmouth in Portsmouth, Hampshire England. Dr. Leach shares research about why some people survive extreme situations and why others perish based on the experiences of prisoners of war, shipwreck, and other extreme life situations.

This research extends to the current pandemic which has many individuals feeling captive. Dr. Leach shares the stages that individuals experience when going through extreme survival situations. This is an interview you won't want to miss.

Before his current position, Leach was a military SERE psychologist (survival, evasion, resistance, and extraction). His academic background includes being a lecturer and Director of Studies for cognitive psychology at Lancaster University and a member of the Center for Study of the Human Cognition University of Oslo. He is also a qualified military survival instructor in the jungle, desert, arctic, polar, temperate, sea, conduct-after-capture and hostage survival and a Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society.

Join Pamela on The Caring Generation for conversations about aging, caregiving, and relationships.

