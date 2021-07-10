CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson +1 303-810-1816

Email: Inquiry_For_Pamela@pameladwilson.com

Golden, Colorado – July 10, 2021

The Caring Generation® Caregiver Resentment Towards Parents

Golden CO- Caregiver subject matter expert Pamela D. Wilson hosts The Caring Generation® podcast show for caregivers and aging adults. This coming Wednesday, July 14, 2021, Wilson shares how resentment arises in care situations and the benefits of moving past emotional stressors to focus on the future life of the caregiver.

Wilson releases a new show for The Caring Generation series every Wednesday. Featured are tips and conversations about aging, caregiving, family relationships, and health. In addition, listeners receive information that can help plan for the future and avoid many common caregiving traps. The Caring Generation is available on Wilson's website and all major podcast and music apps.

Why Adult Children Caregivers Resent Aging Parents

When caregiving becomes a life role, many adult children place their lives on hold to accept the responsibility of care for a parent, thinking this to be a temporary situation. But, much to the surprise of many caregivers, 5, 10, or more years later, the care situation has advanced and consumes the caregiver's life.

Education is delayed, careers stall, and personal relationships suffer when caregivers devote their lives to help aging parents. Yearning for a life of their own, many caregivers become resentful of relationships with elderly parents.

Early Conversations and Care Planning Can Minimize Caregiver Resentment Towards Parent

Caregivers can avoid resentful care situations by initiating early and ongoing conversations and creating care plans for parents. Wilson encourages caregivers to place their lives at an equal priority as aging parents' lives by being honest, transparent, and specific about needs.

A caregiver's desire not to upset aging parents often results in hesitance to speak up. Instead, the caregiver continually says yes while internally worrying about the ability to continue past the stage of emotional and physical burnout.

Wilson's conversations with caregivers through one-to-one telephone or virtual eldercare consultations focus on being proactive, becoming more educated, managing expectations, and losing attachment to outcomes. While caregivers immerse themselves in the role of caregiving, many lose their identity and feel that the result of their parent's well-being is their responsibility.

Caregiving is a two-way relationship. Therefore, when the balance is created and maintained, the likelihood of caregiver resentment decreases. When a parent's care needs exceed what the caregiver can provide, having a care plan offers options to maintain the parent-child relationship minus the heavy burden placed on the caregiver to do it all.

Guest Dr. Christian Heim – Psychiatrist, Music Professor, and Churchill Fellow

The guest for this program is Dr. Christian Heim. Dr. Heim is an award-winning Psychiatrist, Music Professor, and Churchill Fellow. During his twenty years as a doctor, thirteen as a psychiatrist. He has heard the stories of thousands of people. Combining science, entertainment, and large doses of Australian humor, he speaks from a place of deep compassion and authority on mental health issues affecting us all in this new normal that include: anxiety, depression, addictions, personality issues, trauma, suicide, and relationship breakdowns.

Heim joins Wilson to talk about relationship challenges in caring for aging parents that include having different values that can result in resentment towards parents. The discussion includes suggestions for how to talk to aging parents about the emotional aspects of caregiving. Dr. Heim is the author of two books, The 7 Love Types, and 6 Steps to Men's Mental Health available on Amazon.

Wilson works with family caregivers, groups, and corporations worldwide to educate about the role strain that caregivers experience, managing, and planning for health and aging issues. More about Wilson's online courses for elderly care, individual elder care consultations, caregiver support, webinars, and speaking engagements are on her website www.pameladwilson.com.

