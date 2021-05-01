CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson +1 303-810-1816

The Caring Generation® Caregiver Anger and Resentment

Golden CO- Caregiving expert Pamela D. Wilson hosts The Caring Generation® podcast show for caregivers and aging adults. This coming Wednesday, May 5, 2021, the topic is dealing with Caregiver Anger and Resentment

Wilson releases a new podcast in The Caring Generation series every Wednesday, sharing tips and conversations about aging, caregiving, and family relationships to help caregiving families plan for what lies ahead. The podcasts are available on Wilson's website and all major podcast sites.

Caregiver Anger and Resentment

This week on The Caring Generation, Wilson shares why caregivers feel anger and resentment from their involvement in caring for elderly parents or spouses. Many caregivers, with time, care for a spouse or aging parent who becomes totally dependent on the caregiver due to physical health issues, multiple health diagnoses, or memory loss.

When caregivers think of feelings associated with anger and resentment, they may have fears about the present and the future, sadness about losing physical or mental abilities, grief about the significance of life changes, and guilt about feelings and shame. In these situations, the caregiver and the care receiver can experience similar behaviors but revert to anger or resentment to hide feelings because talking about the problem may be uncomfortable.

Caregivers may feel like it's them versus the world because no one is helping or offering support. Wilson provides insights and tips for caregivers to manage anger and resentment, including being their own best friend and a champion of efforts as caregivers and other roles n life.

Caregivers Discuss How a Diagnosis of Alzheimer's is Affecting Their Relationship

A married couple discusses how they are adapting to daily life due to diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease at age fifty-five. Information shared by the couple includes noticing signs of early memory loss and the diagnosis. Also discussed are the steps the couple is taking to adapt to the diagnosis and examples of how memory loss is changing daily routines and social interactions.

Wilson works with family caregivers, groups, and corporations worldwide to educate about the role strain that caregivers experience, managing, and planning for health and aging issues. More about Wilson's online courses for elderly care, individual elder care consultations, caregiver support, webinars, and speaking engagements are on her website www.pameladwilson.com. Pamela may also be contacted at +1 303-810-1816 or through the Contact Me page on her website.

