The Campaign Doctor Reviews Original Sin: “Tragic,” “Shocking,” and an Indictment of Power Politics

Saturday, August 9, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE





Political consultant says new Biden book by CNN's Jake Tapper and Axios alum Alex Thompson raises 'serious questions' about party loyalty and media failure.

[Zurich, Switzerland, August 9, 2025] — International political consultant Dr. Louis Perron, who is also known as The Campaign Doctor, has weighed in on Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, the much-discussed new book by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson. He calls it "a tragic but essential read" for anyone following the 2024 race.

In Original Sin, the two authors describe President Biden's cognitive and physical decline as a process, beginning after the death of his son Beau and accelerating throughout his presidency.

The authors argue that the COVID-19 pandemic provided a protective cover during the 2020 campaign, allowing Biden to avoid the intense demands of a typical election campaign season. Dr. Perron notes, "He didn't have to travel across the country and make five or six campaign stops a day. This made it less obvious that he had already aged considerably, long before moving into the White House. Everybody who was dissatisfied with Trump could project into Biden what they wanted to see in him."

The authors then describe meticulously how this process accelerated once Biden moved into the White House. They also point out that there is no law forcing presidents to be transparent about their state of health and that Biden is in no way the first president to have taken advantage of this.

While praising the book's factual and journalistic approach, Dr. Perron points out a missed opportunity. "The two journalists go easy on the media, which rarely reported on what was obvious to anyone willing to see it. This media failure, I think, should have been addressed more in the book, especially coming from such high-profile journalists."

He concludes with a stark warning: "What is truly shocking in the book is how many people in the party establishment must have known or at least had doubts. Partisanship for the sake of power has reached new, shocking, and dangerously high levels in the U.S."

"If it weren't so tragic at times, the book would almost be entertaining," Perron says.

For any politico analyzing the tightrope dynamics of the 2024 election cycle, Original Sin — and Perron's take on it — adds another layer to the unfolding conversation about party loyalty for the sake of power and media failure.