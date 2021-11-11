The Big Mistake You Are Probably Making with Compliance/ CGR (And How To Fix It)

CEO, President, Board members, CFO, CAO, CRO, CMO, COO, CTO, Internal Audit, Investors, Bankers concerned about Compliance, Governance, or Risk

November 11, 2021 – Atlanta, Georgia – International sustainable profitable growth expert and speaker Gary W. Patterson asks "Which of These 8 Big Mistakes Are You Making With Compliance?".

And then offers a solution To Fix It, or Them in this white paper/ eBook. Whether your Big Problem is Compliance, Governance, Risk, CGR, Business Continuity or Enterprise Risk Management, how to fix it is probably covered in CCI's Handbook for CEOs and Directors titled "Getting Governance Right: a Handbook for Today's CEOs and the Board of Directors."

Who should review this eBook?

A wide variety of organizations should strongly consider applying this process with applications for profitable growth, risk assessments, business continuity and enterprise risk management (ERM) type issues, inside a value based operational and strategic assessment framework:

Corporate officers and C-suite executives

Corporate board of directors, particularly cyber, risk and audit committee chairs and members

Shareholders, stakeholders, regulators and financing sources

SMB, middle market, global 2000 and NGOs

Family business, private and public business and equity group investors

Contact me to send you this free book right away -- and refer to it throughout the coming year: Getting Governance Right.

READY TO TALK?

Interested in a No Cost No Risk assessment to free up cash for some of your CAPEX or unfunded or underfunded needs?

I'd love the opportunity to connect and learn how I can help you today! Imagine how much you can benefit. Contact me for a free 15-minute discussion of your situation at 678-319-4739 or http://www.fiscaldoctor.com/contact-us/ .

About Fiscal Doctor Inc.

FiscalDoctor Inc. enables growth through leverage you did not know you had and works with leaders to uncover million-dollar holes to make the best business decisions and dramatically accelerate or free up cashflow. Fund things like deferred cyber and CAPEX projects. http://www.fiscaldoctor.com/contact-us/

About Gary W. Patterson

Gary W. Patterson, president & CEO of FiscalDoctor®, works with leaders who want to uncover their blind spot before it finds them, so they can make better decisions. He can also help increase your profitability, providing access to 100 best-of-the-best experts who are often better and cheaper than incumbents. Gary can be reached at 678-319-4739 or gary@FiscalDoctor.com

Key member of 2 successful INC 500 international companies growing rapidly profitably

Honored as published thought leader by the Financial Time's ExecSense service

Served on 10,000 business growth initiative as Virtual National VBA

Visit his website at http://www.fiscaldoctor.com and "free" fiscal fitness test at http://www.fiscaldoctor.com/fiscal-quiz/ , or call 678-319-4739.

###