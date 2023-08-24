The Backstory to Romeo and Juliet ‘The Master of Verona’ Takes Readers on an Enthralling Journey into Shakespeare’s Italy

Chicago, IL—Acclaimed author David Blixt invites readers to immerse themselves in the captivating world of Renaissance Italy with his novel, The Master of Verona. This masterpiece of historical fiction crafts an enthralling blend of Shakespeare's Italian characters with the historical figures of the poet Dante's lifetime. With a deft mix of intricate plotlines, rich characterization, and vivid historical detail, Blixt weaves a Shakespearean tapestry of love, intrigue, and political turmoil that will captivate readers as they discover the secret origin of the feud between families that culminates with the famous star-crossed lovers, Romeo and Juliet.

The Master of Verona journeys to a time when Italy was a patchwork of feuding city-states, where Verona stands as a crucible for power struggles, forbidden love, and artistic inspiration. The story follows Dante's son Pietro as he navigates the complexities of friendship, loyalty, and ambition as his life becomes intwined with the fate of Verona itself. Verona is ruled by Dante's patron, the enigmatic Cangrande della Scala, who embodies the human spirit's capacity for both brilliance and folly. When Pietro learns Cangrande's most dangerous secret, he risks life and honor to protect it, and pays a heavy price.

Impeccable research and attention to historical accuracy draw readers into a web of familial loyalties, shifting allegiances, and rivalries that shape the destinies of iconic figures from both Shakespeare's plays and actual history. Against this tumultuous backdrop, friendships are forged, secrets unravel, and the timeless themes of love, betrayal, and ambition come to life. Blixt's lyrical prose vividly paints a portrait of a city in transition, while his well-drawn characters leap off the page, each with their own dreams, secrets, and desires.

"A delightful romp through the backstory of 'Romeo & Juliet.'" —Chicago Sun-Times

"New readers, beware! Once you start reading one of David's books, real life comes to a screeching halt until you finish it." —Sharon Kay Penman, author of "Lionheart" and "The Sunne In Splendour."

The Master of Verona, the first novel in the Star-Cross'd Series, is available now on Amazon in kindle and audiobook, paperback and hardcover as well as all major book retailers. With more than 635 reviews on Amazon alone, discover how this book has captured the imaginations of thousands of readers. For more information visit www.davidblixt.com

About David Blixt: Author and actor David Blixt has a passion for bringing the past to life. His highly-acclaimed novels range from Ancient Rome through the Renaissance to Victorian New York. As an award-winning classical actor, he has performed most of Shakespeare's canon. During the pandemic he also discovered eleven novels written by iconic reporter Nellie Bly. Blixt's ability to seamlessly blend meticulously researched history with compelling storytelling has garnered him a dedicated readership worldwide. As the Historical Novel Society said, "Be prepared to burn the midnight oil. It's well worth it."

