The BELLAGIO, ARIA, MANDALAY BAY, and MGM Resorts and Casinos are Coming to The Metaverse

In a tweet today, NFT trademark attorney Michael Kondoudis revealed that the owners of the Bellagio, Mandalay Bay, Aria, and MGM resorts and casinos have filed new Federal trademark applications to protect their respective names. The applications were submitted to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on July 29, 2022, and signal plans by the hotel, resort, and gaming giants to expand into:

• Non-fungible tokens (NFTs)

• Virtual casino chips, gaming tables, and slot machines

• Virtual clothing, footwear, headwear, eyewear, bags

• Virtual environments for casino services

• Virtual concerts and shows in connection with a virtual resort hotel or casino

• NFTs for digital graphics, digital collectibles, digital photography, and digital video clips

• Virtual environments in which users can visit resort hotels, casinos, nightclubs, bars, restaurants, and spas

"The Bellagio, Mandalay Bay, Aria, and MGM names are leading resort and gaming brands, and the values attached to those names are significant," Mr. Kondoudis says. "These filings are the next logical step to protect the Bellagio, Mandalay Bay, Aria, and MGM brands as they expand into the virtual world of the Metaverse."

"Clearly, the owners of the Bellagio, Mandalay Bay, Aria, and MGM resorts and casinos see the potential of the Metaverse and are preparing their trademarks and brands for the virtual economy that will dominate it," Mr. Kondoudis opined. "It is a safe bet that these resorts and casinos expect to be major players in that virtual gaming economy."

Mr. Kondoudis adds, "perhaps the most exciting aspect of these applications is that they appear to signal a new trend of NFT and Metaverse trademark filings by casinos, resorts, and gaming brands.

"We expect similar trademark filings for NFTs and virtual products and services in the next twelve months as hotel, casino, and resort brands come to appreciate the need for protection in the Metaverse," Mr. Kondoudis concluded.

Michael Kondoudis is a Washington DC-based trademark lawyer who tracks Metaverse and NFT trademark filings at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Mr. Kondoudis does not represent the owners of the Bellagio, Mandalay Bay, Aria, or MGM.

Links to the applications at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office