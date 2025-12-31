The Answer Africa Bridge 2025 needs you tonight

Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Kakuma Answer Africa Bridge Match Funding Campaign of 2025- "We're all in this together"Grassroots Team Work to help young people make a difference and learn leadership

Introducing the-co- founder Craig Haache and its 2025 bridge events campaign. It is an acronym for Building Relationships, Inspiration, Development, Growth, Education and with it invite your readers, friends, colleagues and investors to join in receiving a tax-exempt deduction or becoming a philanthropic donor of investor in the AA legacy and the future of residents in this invitation of the Kakuma Refugee Camp where there is great need. They've raised $5000.00 with 28 donors. Please join tonight. Share this psa. Find the description on the first page of www.answeraftrica.org with a link to the gofundme donation page. The website explains the nonprofit's history and the landing page will give you a sense of the wide reach of partners participating to meet a bigger grant deadline match and have them double the underwriting for programs by Kenyans for Kenyans and supporting job development and infrastructure and human factor solutions.

Join our Twenty-Five Days of Giving: November 29th-December 31st tonight and tomorrow, inspire others, make a world of difference and help Answer Africa help others succeed, survive and grow!

Craig Haache started helping Kenya with Dr..Makena Marengu- Haache who was the inspiration and co-founder of in creating Answer Africa Eldoret and who as a MD, humanitarian, plastic surgeon and artist and wife. Although ,now deceased, she is still the driving force behind the Makena Tech Center, the Millimani Maternity Operating Room, the Center for Champions and it's school. In 2024, Craig Haache" adopted " the Scorpion Control Center ESL class and today, a newly announced Kakuma micro-refugee farming pilot program.

There are so many great programs to share with you that all have emerged from Answer Africa's years of service to Eldoret and children, teens, families, widows, patients, women, students and more including mosquito malaria nets, bore holes, immediate need funding and substance health, well being and social-cultural and spiritual contributions. This year in an African Union themed year of reparations and a need for job creation and small business education, you are necessary to bridge the gap in order to meet our scope of services in the near future and prevent dropouts from our camp works year round to be classroom due to a lack of nutrients. This makes learning unstainable and Godefroy, The Director, Administrator, and English teacher is seeking reprieve and food resources while rations are cut and unreliable.

Here are the programs included in our appeal:

Kakuma Refugee Camp, Scorpion Center ESL and Entrepreneur class- Christmas Meal, Scorpion and snake awareness and public health education, Literacy Program, Food Security, Telecommunications and Internet data stability….Group 1

Lake Victoria: Sanitation along Lake Victoria, Water Conservation and Algae Bloom Control, Mental Health and Physical Health, Community IT access and digital literacy, Water filtering, Job Development, Christmas Meal, Pad Poverty reduction, women in business training and more… Group 2

Baharini: Uniting Agriculture, Agribusiness, and Technology with food production, Self-sustaining mindset training, Classes for youth and organizing programs, Working with Pastor Peter and reaching for developmental milestones, HIV prevention and self-care, Moral behavior training and instruction to raise capable and healthy young people…. Group 3

Eldoret Makena Tech Center- Children's Home programming with IVC Team working on program launch developed from planning in 2025, Dance and Soccer Training, Hygiene and Menarche training with product distribution to help girls be healthy and go to school and create a healthy happy future. Teach about computers, training for online jobs, new mindsets, laptop usage, Internet basics, AI training, Learning skills and attitudes, Teenage Empowerment….Group 4, Self-Motivating Speaking into Existence team, retained our first students and 9 plus are giving back" creating all the good they can"… Group 4

You will hear more about the Christmas sponsored in Kakuma and Workforce and Infrastructure Job Development by the Lake Victoria Water for the World programs, the Water for the World Pad Program that is rising in the UK and Kenya.

Tonight's story is the inspirational work of two Kenya voices Godefroy and Saleh and their voices supporting a new educational lifestyles and work models for the refugees at risk to continue being well and learning by innovative actions captured by Saleh and created by Godefroy addressing starvation and obstacles to success in their new Host Country that will make a world of difference. The Answer Africa Bridge 2025 Go Fund me campaign that links all the Bridge programs see collaboration in for sustaining new programs and creating new partnerships from focusing on what is needed and learning how to solve and address problems by mentoring young minds.

Focusing on Communities needs, by Kenyans or the Refugees while teaching leadership and resiliency you will see our students and the people they are saving. Please go to the website at gofundme and give tonight or throughout the year in this giving season.

Results at Christmas: We fed 350 children, parents and families at Kakuma and Lake Victoria.

Going forward: We opened up a new service program that can tour and educate children from Children's Homes. We completed creating a new Christmas Event that gave new options to children and supplies for the arts, skills for their bodies and created new interests in learning, practicing and performing. We brought joy where there was little or none and created 10 new in camp women farmers preparing to grow their own businesses from "victory gardens". Kakuma's Scorpion Center is becoming an IT Center and Educational Hub. In the transition to basic needs for safety and health to be met, where the programs shut down because of missing funding, your help will save lives, change futures, and build new horizons for brave survivors, children and give the moms support to earn valuable skills to thrive. Please help them to reach their $25,000 usd and exceed it! They will appreciate your help to get strong again and able. Help the Kenyans to help themselves recover and the Kakuma Residents rebound now. Thank you.

For more information: Craig Haache, co-Founder, Answer Africa.org's Director, Philanthropist and Spokesperson, Group 1

Spokesperson Godefroy Sangu, Scorpion Center. Group 1 Director and Administrator, Teacher, and Program Designer

We welcome your participation in the growth of these young leaders and strong programs and help Bridge to make it's collaborative grant match. It will go even further with your help.

The Website of Answer Africa expanding its footprint and responding in perilous and times:

Godefroy Sangu: linked in photos and detailed programmatic plan c/o of linked in and at scorpioncontrol81@gmail.com

Women already hard at work and responding: See them hold up their certificates!

IVC Makena Tech Center 2nd Annual Holiday Event Impact: report on the way

International and National Impact: Help Answer Africa to contribute to better lives and futures today.

