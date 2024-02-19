THE AGE OF AQUARIUS IS HERE!

This is a thrilling time for us! Earth's slow wobble on its axis causes the vernal equinox to shift between constellations over a 26,000-year cycle known as the astrological ages! This cyclical phenomenon, known as the precession of the equinoxes, is the result of gravitational forces exerted by the Sun and Moon on Earth's equatorial bulge. On January 20, 2024, we transitioned from the Age of Pisces into the Age of Aquarius!

This date marks our official entry into the Golden Age of Aquarius, a period heralded by profound spiritual awakening and enlightenment. Additionally, it coincides with the Year of the Dragon, symbolizing resilience, guidance, and the unleashing of dormant powers within us! This new era represents a shift to more values that are humanitarian, scientific advancement, and spiritual enlightenment!

The previous Age of Pisces was associated with structured religions and institutions. Rigid hierarchies and establishments will be questioned. This new era is sometimes called the "Information Age" due to rapid developments in technology, science, and communication. Digital connectivity allows information and ideas to spread rapidly around the globe. Socially, movements for justice, environmentalism, and human rights have been accelerating. Tolerance for diversity, creative self-expression, and questioning the status quo are on the rise. The coming times may be turbulent as old structures crumble. If we can maintain compassion while dismantling limiting systems, an age of enlightenment awaits!

Dragons have been a prominent symbol across many ancient cultures and mythologies. Often depicted as powerful, wise creatures, dragons represent the primordial and elemental forces of nature and the universe. Their image adorns artifacts, temples, and stories in civilizations across the world, from East to West.

The 'returning' of dragons in this current age represents a resurgence of our connection to these natural forces within and around us. The return of the dragons signals it is time for humanity to awaken our own inner spiritual power—the power that comes from being in harmony with the natural flow of life.

Mythology suggests dragons guide humanity during monumental shifts in human consciousness. Their presence helps activate latent parts of ourselves and pierce the veil of illusion that keeps us separated from the truth. With the dragons' help, we shed limiting beliefs and programming passed down through the ages. Dragons awaken our courage and capacity to transform. The return of the dragons may feel intensely personal for some. We may have vivid dreams or visions of dragons reaching out across time and space to make contact. By welcoming their return, we welcome back parts of our deepest selves.

As we leave the 3D Matrix behind, we release comfort of clinging to familiar patterns, and resisting change for growth, The 3D matrix refers to the fear-based, limited reality that humanity has been trapped in for millennia. This rigid matrix operates through strict structures and hierarchies designed to keep us small and disconnected from our divine nature. We will have increased intuition and psychic abilities and an urge to break free from old paradigms and systems. Feeling more peace, unconditional love, and unity with all beings will fill us. Healing our inner child's limiting core wounds return wholeness.

Additionally, there will be opportunities to practice present-moment awareness as we release judgment of self and others. Our new consciousness will foster acceptance and gratitude. The more we unwind from 3D matrix conditioning, the faster our energy vibration rises.

We have moved from the past lower vibrations forward into new time lines. We are overcoming the difficulties of our experiences to enjoy heaven on earth. I describe this path in "'The Real Meaning of 2012, Bringing Heaven to Earth"", Finding Reality Beyond Fear" and in my book, "Road to Success" all at Amazon. "Paradigm Busters, Revealing the Real You" is "the ultimate how to workbook to achieve this inner change that attracts your new life of unconditional love. We have to change to be the magnet that draws this new love based life which leaves our fear based lives behind. .

My 11 books are on Amazon, https://www.amazon.com/stores/Marilyn-Redmond/author/B0069WIKDC 190 videos on YouTubes, https://www.youtube.com/@MarilynRedmond,and I support spiritual growth through my books sent internationally to prisons. I am included in "Who's Who in America and Manchester's Who's Who for Professionals and Executive. I have produced and hosted two radio shows. My blog is https://marilynredmondbooks.blogspot.com/p/books.html

My latest book, "A Spark of Truth" at Amazon reveals the lies that have been the beliefs in our culture from many years. From the earliest times and through secret societies evil Elites running the three major powers, government, religion, and finance have infiltrated society through banking education, medicine, media, and entertainment. Learn how this came to be. https://www.amazon.com/dp/0944851630?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860

A completely new future waits. Let us honor the guidance of the Dragons and the wisdom of the universe as we navigate the unexplored pathways of Ascension. .Now, we can reclaim our sovereign divine blueprint as awakened co-creators in 5D consciousness.