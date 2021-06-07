The 9 Advantages of a Dignity Lifts Toilet Lift

The 9 advantages of a Dignity Lift Toilet Lift

Allows you to keep your independence and dignity. Prevents falls, injuries, and emergency calls Lets you go to the bathroom whenever you want. An elegant, helpful solution to a potentially embarrassing problem Allows you to remain in an independent living situation longer. Reduced constipation when compared to a raised toilet seat. Reduces family stress. (provides peace of mind for the whole family) Prevents caregiver injuries by eliminating difficult lifting situations. Saves time and money spent on caregivers.

Dignity Lifts offer three different electric toilet lifts. Two models are for home use, a third model is for commercial facilities. Dignity Lifts are reasonably priced too. They range from $799 to $1,499. These prices are significantly less than hiring a care provider to help in the bathroom. Buying a Dignity Lift is easy. They can be ordered online now at DignityLifts.com and in the near future will be available at medical equipment retailers nationwide.

The company ships them directly from their facility in Michigan to your door. To meet the needs of their customers, the Dignity Lifts company can even help arrange white glove installation in many locations in the USA.

You can learn more about Dignity Lifts at https://DignityLifts.com

You can also call the company at 1-248-457-6876

Tom Nardone, President is available for conversations at that number and at Tom@PriveCo.com.