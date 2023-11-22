The 250th Anniversary of the Boston Tea Party: Reflecting on the American Revolution and Independence

Washington, DC—December 16, 2023, marks the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, a key event in the American Revolution. Author Jack Warren, Jr. discusses the impact of the Boston Tea Party and much more about the revolution in his all-encompassing book, Freedom: The Enduring Importance of the American Revolution. He takes a profound look into British America, the Revolutionary War, the birth of a new nation, what freedom truly means, and how the events of the past hold significant importance even in modern society.

View the book trailer at https://bit.ly/FreedomBookTrailer





The Boston Tea Party was an incident in which American patriots threw over 300 chests of tea into the Boston Harbor to protest unfair taxation from the British. Afraid that the British parliament would hold too much power if they could impose taxes, colonists began to revolt. One action they took was making it impossible for British goods to be sold in the colonies.

"Patriot leaders were determined not to allow the tea to be sold in the colonies," Warren recalls in Freedom. "Three tea ships—the Dartmouth, the Eleanor, and the Beaver—arrived in Boston Harbor. Governor Thomas Hutchinson refused to allow the three ships to leave Boston without unloading their cargo. British Admiral Montagu ordered the Royal Navy warships in the harbor to prevent the ships from sailing. Boston patriots were equally determined to prevent the tea from being unloaded."

This event and many others reveal the bravery, intelligence, and spirit of the American patriots. Beginning in the British Colonies of America, Freedom delves deep into what planted the seeds for revolution, the Revolutionary War, important figures, and the ideals that the new nation was built upon. "It tells the pivotal story of the courageous men and women who risked their lives to create a new nation based on the idea that government should serve people and protect their freedom," Warren says.

Accompanied by a vast collection of full-color reproductions of paintings of the colonies, people, battles, and maps, as well as a multitude of quotes from America's founding fathers, Freedom: The Enduring Importance of the American Revolution is accurate, detailed, and truly captivating. 'FREEDOM' has also won the Literary Titan Gold Book Award. This prestigious accolade is a tribute to books that represent extraordinary achievement in the literary world.

"Jack Warren "seeks in this substantial volume to explain why the American Revolution still matters" and "draws on diverse voices… and highlights the impact of the war on a wide range of people… in this comprehensive and lavishly illustrated account." ---Publisher's Weekly

Freedom: The Enduring Importance of the American Revolution, ISBN 9781493071708, $59.99, 456 pages, Lyons Press, 2023. Available on Amazon and www.AmericanRevolutionInstitute.org/Freedom

About Jack D. Warren, Jr.: Jack Warren is chief executive of The Foundation of American Ideals and editor-in-chief of The American Crisis, a magazine of history and commentary. A native of Washington, D.C., his work focuses on the enduring achievements of the American Revolution and the ideals shaped by our revolutionary experience. He has been studying and reflecting on American history since he learned to read.

A graduate of the University of Mississippi and Brown University, he is an author and lecturer and is actively involved in historic preservation and promoting effective history education. During the summer of 2020, he sat beside a statue of George Washington to talk to protestors about why we have honored Washington and ought to honor him still—Washington challenged a world that was grotesquely unfree and laid the foundations of free society—while protecting the statue from vandalism. He and his wife, Janet, have three grown children.

He is an editor of The Papers of George Washington, a long-term team project to collect, edit, and publish all of Washington's extant papers. From 2004 to 2021 he was executive director of the Society of the Cincinnati, where he was founding director of the American Revolution Institute. His books include America's First Veterans, The Presidency of George Washington, and A Covenanted People: The Religious Tradition and the Origins of American Constitutionalism. He was the featured speaker on Washington in a series of history dialogues for members of Congress and published in David Rubenstein's The American Story: Conversations with Master Historians. He has also appeared on the PBS NewsHour, C-SPAN's Washington Journal, American Presidents, and NPR's All Things Considered

